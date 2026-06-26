New Images Surface Of Air Jordan 15 "Black Pack" Ahead Of November

The Air Jordan 15 "Black Pack" is set to release on November7 th, per zSneakerHeadz. Now, new images give an early look at the in-hand pair before launch. The photos show a mostly black colorway with a textured panel running along the side of the shoe.

This release is part of Jordan Brand's wider "Black Pack," a collection that brings together four of its more overlooked silhouettes. The Jordan 14 Low and Jordan 16 already launched in October as the first wave. The Jordan 15 and Jordan 17 Low follow in November to close things out.

The Jordan 15 keeps its familiar shape from its 1999 debut, including the padded collar and ribbed heel piece. For this version, black leather wraps around most of the upper, tongue, and sole.

A snakeskin-style texture covers, swapping out the woven material typically used on the shoe. The result leans on texture rather than color to stand out, in line with the rest of the Black Pack lineup.

The Jordan 15 has always split opinion among collectors due to its unusual shape. Tinker Hatfield designed the silhouette around the X-15 fighter jet, giving it a sharper, more angular look than most Jordans.

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Air Jordan 15 "Black Pack"

The Air Jordan 15 first released in 1999, shortly after Michael Jordan's second retirement from the NBA. Tinker Hatfield designed the shoe with the X-15 aircraft in mind, which explains its sharper lines and pointed tongue. That look set it apart from earlier Jordans, and it remains one of the more divisive shapes in the lineup.

For the Black Pack version, the shoe trades its usual woven panel for a snakeskin-style material. Black leather covers the rest of the upper, keeping the focus on texture instead of color. The padded collar and ribbed heel section stay consistent with the original build.