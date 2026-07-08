Nigel Sylvester Reveals A New Unreleased Air Jordan 14

Nigel Sylvester recently shared a look at an unreleased Air Jordan 14. The pair comes dressed in a "purple Ferrari" colorway. It's a friends and family edition, not meant for public release.

Sylvester tagged the shoes "OTF," short for only the family. That label points to how limited this particular pair really is. The design reworks the original "Ferrari" 14 from a few years back. That version used bold red suede paired with black and yellow accents.

This flip swaps the red for a deep, regal purple tone instead. Yellow badge details and red branding carry over from the original design. A carbon fiber pattern still wraps around the midsole area. The outsole keeps its orange gradient, matching the earlier Ferrari release closely.

Jordan Brand has a long history of giving out these types of exclusives. Player editions date back to Michael Jordan's own early PE sneakers. These days, they usually go to signed athletes without their own signature line. Sylvester fits that mold as a longtime Jordan Brand collaborator.

Reports suggest this purple version may also tie into WNBA All-Star festivities. A gold midfoot shank reportedly nods to that connection. For now, the shoes remain exclusive, with no public release confirmed.

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Nigel Sylvester Unreleased Air Jordan 14

Friends and family sneakers rarely make it to general release. Jordan Brand typically produces them in extremely small batches. That scarcity is part of what makes them stand out online.

The original "Ferrari" 14 already carries a strong reputation among collectors. It drew inspiration from Michael Jordan's own Ferrari 550 Maranello. Tinker Hatfield leaned into that car's design language when building the shoe.

Flipping the colorway to purple keeps that same sports car inspiration intact. It just shifts the palette into something completely different visually. Since Sylvester posted the only images so far, details remain limited. More information will likely surface as people react online. For now, this stays firmly in exclusive territory, unlikely to hit shelves.