The Air Jordan 14 Low Takes Over 2027 In "Valentine’s Day" Colorway

Jordan Brand's Valentine's Day tradition is shifting to a different silhouette in 2027.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 14 Low "Valentine's Day" is set to release February 6th, 2027, in women's sizing only. The Air Jordan 4 held down that holiday slot in recent years. Next year the Jordan 14 Low takes it over.

The shoe covers the entire upper in a shaggy red suede construction with no contrasting color anywhere on the shoe. There are no heart graphics, no pink accents, and no obvious holiday theming beyond the color itself. Jordan Brand let the material and the shade carry the concept on their own.

Smooth red panels contrast the hairy suede texture across the upper, while the Ferrari-inspired side badge returns in matching red. The monochromatic approach keeps the design clean rather than busy.

The Air Jordan 14 Low is a relatively uncommon silhouette compared to the high-top version. Putting it in a Valentine's Day slot gives it visibility it would not normally get from a standard release.

Early images are still mockups at this point. Official product photos have not surfaced yet. But based on what has been shown, Jordan Brand is taking a more restrained approach to the holiday than most people expected.

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Air Jordan 14 Low "Valentine’s Day"

The Air Jordan 14 Low does not release often. The high-top version gets the majority of Jordan 14 releases each year. Choosing the low-top for a holiday drop gives collectors something less familiar to work with.

Applying an all-red shaggy suede treatment to that foundation produces something unexpected. The texture adds depth to what could have been a flat monochromatic colorway. The smooth panels breaking up the suede sections keep the design from becoming repetitive across the upper.