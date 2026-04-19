Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" Receives A Rumored Release Date

The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" is finally getting its first-ever retro. The colorway is set to return in Spring 2027, more than two decades after its original 2005 release. For collectors who have been holding originals, this is a long time coming.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" will release on January 27th, 2027.

This will mark the first-ever retro of the "Chartreuse" colorway. That alone gives the release a distinct place in Air Jordan 14 history. Not every colorway gets a second run, it clearly takes a special sneaker to get that done.

The Air Jordan 14 debuted in 1998 and was designed by Tinker Hatfield, with the silhouette inspired by Michael Jordan's love for Ferrari. The "Chartreuse" wasn't part of that original run. It arrived in 2005 and quickly built its own following.

The 2027 pair is expected to stay true to the original 2005 release, except for the shape, which will be updated. Full-family sizing is expected across the release. Jordan Brand is also clearly going back to true 2005 specs on this one.

Jordan Brand has been digging deeper into its archive lately, and this pair fits that direction perfectly. Overall the "Chartreuse" is one of the more understated gems the line has produced.

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Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse"

The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" is one of the more restrained colorways the silhouette has ever seen. The upper is dressed in tonal grey suede, paired with black midsoles and also subtle hits of chartreuse green across the Jumpman badge, heel, and tongue branding.

Further, the contrast between the muted grey base and the bright green accents is what makes the shoe instantly recognizable. The shield emblem at the collar and the sculpted midsole tooling keep the Ferrari-inspired design language intact throughout.