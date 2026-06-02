Conway The Machine Delivers Spirited Freestyle Over Drake's "Make Them Pay" Instrumental

Conway The Machine is one of the best MCs out there. He can give you a phenomenal project, and he can also deliver timely freestyles whenever prompted to. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he would want to tackle something off ICEMAN.

Drake's ICEMAN album has proven to be one of the biggest projects of the entire year. One can even make the argument that when all is said and done, it will be the biggest album of the entire year. There are some incredible instrumentals on the project, and one of them just so happens to be produced by Overkst.

The instrumental in question is "Make Them Pay." This is one of the most intriguing songs lyrically on Drake's project. Meanwhile, the beat is primed and ready for any capable MCs looking to do a freestyle. Well, Conway The Machine was up to the challenge and dropped his version on Instagram.

Conway The Machine Makes Them Pay

Unsurprisingly, Conway The Machine sounds fantastic on this beat. He comes through with some expertly crafted bars and even appears to have some things to say about his Griselda situation.

Ultimately, it's always good to hear from Conway The Machine. He is someone who always has something interesting to say, and his flow is one that has become iconic. Over a beat like "Make Them Pay," Conway is at his best.