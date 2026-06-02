Conway The Machine Delivers Spirited Freestyle Over Drake's "Make Them Pay" Instrumental

BY Alexander Cole
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Conway The Machine Pre 420 Performance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Conway The Machine during the Pre 420 Performance on April 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Conway The Machine hopped in the studio recently, where he delivered a new freestyle over Drake's "Make Them Pay."

Conway The Machine is one of the best MCs out there. He can give you a phenomenal project, and he can also deliver timely freestyles whenever prompted to. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he would want to tackle something off ICEMAN.

Drake's ICEMAN album has proven to be one of the biggest projects of the entire year. One can even make the argument that when all is said and done, it will be the biggest album of the entire year. There are some incredible instrumentals on the project, and one of them just so happens to be produced by Overkst.

The instrumental in question is "Make Them Pay." This is one of the most intriguing songs lyrically on Drake's project. Meanwhile, the beat is primed and ready for any capable MCs looking to do a freestyle. Well, Conway The Machine was up to the challenge and dropped his version on Instagram.

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Conway The Machine Makes Them Pay

Unsurprisingly, Conway The Machine sounds fantastic on this beat. He comes through with some expertly crafted bars and even appears to have some things to say about his Griselda situation.

Ultimately, it's always good to hear from Conway The Machine. He is someone who always has something interesting to say, and his flow is one that has become iconic. Over a beat like "Make Them Pay," Conway is at his best.

With that being said, we hope that he turns this recent freestyle into more new music. Whether that be some singles or a new project. We speak for many when we say that the fans want to hear more.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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