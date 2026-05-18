Drake Likes Fan's "Make Them Pay" Breakdown About The Weeknd Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Likes Fans Make Them Pay Breakdown The Weeknd Diss
Oct 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
The Weeknd was one of Drake's many targets back in 2024, and on his new album "ICEMAN," he seemed to take more shots.

Drake dissed a whole lot of people on ICEMAN, so much so that fans are still picking up subliminals and debating the angle of certain lyrics. He's also chiming in on the chatter, as he liked a fan's video breaking down his presumed diss towards The Weeknd on the standout track "Make Them Pay."

@sallucianoofficial took to Instagram to share some of his favorite bars from the song, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. You can see Drizzy's IG profile pic on the screen with a heart indicating a like.

In the video, the fan connected The Boy's previous line in the verse about "stargazing" to Kendrick Lamar and a lyric from "squabble up." "I'm supposed to be my brother's keeper, so don't make us hit another buzzer beater," he rapped in one of the next lines.

The fan connected this The Bible's Genesis 4:9, where Cain asks God "Am I my brother's keeper?" after murdering his brother Abel. In other words, Abel Tesfaye, the XO superstar's real name.

That "buzzer beater" line might connect to either Kawhi Leonard's game seven shot for the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2019 NBA playoffs. On the other hand, it might reference LeBron James and the "LeBronto" moniker used to describe his dominance over the Toronto team across his career. He hit a buzzer beater against them in the 2018 playoffs.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake & The Weeknd's Beef

Drake and The Weeknd's beef goes way back, with tensions, hatchet burials, and alleged shade peppering the last decade-plus of their careers. Most recently, though, the OVO mogul dissed Abel multiple times in 2024 for moving against him in that year's hip-hop war.

More specifically, the After Hours artist appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's two collab albums, even seemingly dissing the 6ix God on their second full-length. There are other factors to account for, such as Abel's allegedly exploited role on Take Care.

Amid other discussion around Drake's ICEMAN shots, we'll see if any more theories emerge. He might even step into social media again to show love to fans for their impassioned and excited breakdowns.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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