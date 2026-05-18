Drake Likes Fan's "Make Them Pay" Breakdown About The Weeknd Diss

Drake dissed a whole lot of people on ICEMAN, so much so that fans are still picking up subliminals and debating the angle of certain lyrics. He's also chiming in on the chatter, as he liked a fan's video breaking down his presumed diss towards The Weeknd on the standout track "Make Them Pay."

@sallucianoofficial took to Instagram to share some of his favorite bars from the song, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. You can see Drizzy's IG profile pic on the screen with a heart indicating a like.

In the video, the fan connected The Boy's previous line in the verse about "stargazing" to Kendrick Lamar and a lyric from "squabble up." "I'm supposed to be my brother's keeper, so don't make us hit another buzzer beater," he rapped in one of the next lines.

The fan connected this The Bible's Genesis 4:9, where Cain asks God "Am I my brother's keeper?" after murdering his brother Abel. In other words, Abel Tesfaye, the XO superstar's real name.

That "buzzer beater" line might connect to either Kawhi Leonard's game seven shot for the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2019 NBA playoffs. On the other hand, it might reference LeBron James and the "LeBronto" moniker used to describe his dominance over the Toronto team across his career. He hit a buzzer beater against them in the 2018 playoffs.

Drake & The Weeknd's Beef

Drake and The Weeknd's beef goes way back, with tensions, hatchet burials, and alleged shade peppering the last decade-plus of their careers. Most recently, though, the OVO mogul dissed Abel multiple times in 2024 for moving against him in that year's hip-hop war.

More specifically, the After Hours artist appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's two collab albums, even seemingly dissing the 6ix God on their second full-length. There are other factors to account for, such as Abel's allegedly exploited role on Take Care.