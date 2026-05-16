Streamer Presses DJ Khaled To Support Palestine After Drake's "ICEMAN" Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Streamer Presses DJ Khaled Support Palestine After Drake ICEMAN Diss
Feb 18, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled speaks during a press conference after the Daytona 500 was postponed because of rain at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake called out DJ Khaled on "ICEMAN" for not supporting his parents' native Palestine, which has been suffering a genocide.

Drake doesn't always take political stances in his music, but when he does, it's usually an uproar. This emerged on his new album ICEMAN, as he called out his former collaborator DJ Khaled for failing to speak out in support of Palestine. Khaled's parents are from the genocide-ridden country, and many folks have criticized his silence in the past.

Now, it seems like this new diss reinvigorated pressure on the New Orleans-born producer and executive. A streamer allegedly ran into him recently and tried to get him to say "Free Palestine," as caught by FearBuck on Twitter. The exact timeline of this clip is unclear, but it seems to be after the ICEMAN diss.

"Yo, Free Palestine, say it one more time. Free Palestine" the streamer told the artist as they walked out of what seems to be a venue. "Peace and love to everybody," DJ Khaled replied.

We will see if this increased scrutiny leads Khaled to make a more definitive statement on Palestine, the 6ix God, or the backlash he continues to face. Hopefully this has at least shed light on the issue for those who somehow weren't already aware of the terrors going on.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

DJ Khaled Responds To Drake

DJ Khaled may have already responded to Drake via an Instagram post from yesterday (Friday, May 15). It emerged shortly after ICEMAN's release. While it's not an explicit reply, fans read between the lines.

"LET GOD RISE AND ALL HIS ENEMIES SCATTER," he captioned the post, quoting Sizzla’s "Dem Ah Wonder." "No man nuh badda than JAH and a wi a run JAH crew. Unoo come in a unoo thousands and two. They stand against you and hating me. Dem just caant go through dem heart nuh clean nor free. I remind dem so much of who they are supposed to be. I am of royalty dem lost dem identity.”

Drake's beef with DJ Khaled is explicitly unclear, but it likely stems from Khaled staying neutral in his rap beef situations. He continued to link up with folks like Rick Ross in the wake of their Drizzy disses, and the Toronto superstar even had to put his foot down when Khaled claimed he'd be featured on his upcoming album.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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