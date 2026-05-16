Streamer Presses DJ Khaled To Support Palestine After Drake's "ICEMAN" Diss

Now, it seems like this new diss reinvigorated pressure on the New Orleans-born producer and executive. A streamer allegedly ran into him recently and tried to get him to say "Free Palestine," as caught by FearBuck on Twitter. The exact timeline of this clip is unclear, but it seems to be after the ICEMAN diss.

"Yo, Free Palestine, say it one more time. Free Palestine" the streamer told the artist as they walked out of what seems to be a venue. "Peace and love to everybody," DJ Khaled replied.

We will see if this increased scrutiny leads Khaled to make a more definitive statement on Palestine, the 6ix God, or the backlash he continues to face. Hopefully this has at least shed light on the issue for those who somehow weren't already aware of the terrors going on.

DJ Khaled Responds To Drake

DJ Khaled may have already responded to Drake via an Instagram post from yesterday (Friday, May 15). It emerged shortly after ICEMAN's release. While it's not an explicit reply, fans read between the lines.

"LET GOD RISE AND ALL HIS ENEMIES SCATTER," he captioned the post, quoting Sizzla’s "Dem Ah Wonder." "No man nuh badda than JAH and a wi a run JAH crew. Unoo come in a unoo thousands and two. They stand against you and hating me. Dem just caant go through dem heart nuh clean nor free. I remind dem so much of who they are supposed to be. I am of royalty dem lost dem identity.”