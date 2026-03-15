Drake Shows Love To Fan Who Explained Drizzy's Beefs To His Girlfriend

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Shows Love Fan Explained Beefs To Girlfriend
Nov 29, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rap artist and team ambassador Drake yells out during the Toronto Raptors game against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Warriors 131-128 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Drake's promise to this fan in his Instagram DMs suggest we could be getting some heavy bars on the 6ix God's upcoming album "ICEMAN."

Drake always shows love to his supporters, whether it's the fans who pack out his shows or the ones who break his music down on the Internet. One lucky OVO solider, Dylan Garcia, even got a special message straight from the 6ix God himself for sharing the meaning behind his art... Even when it's related to rap beef.

Garcia has made various social media videos breaking down certain Drizzy lyrics to his girlfriend. His latest Instagram post (the one the OVO mogul saw) features him dissecting the following bar on "Family Matters" to his partner: "Rakim talking s**t again / Gassed 'cause you hit my BM first / N***a, do the math, who I was hitting then?" This refers to A$AP Rocky bragging about being with the mother of Adonis first and The Boy's previous fling with Rocky's wife Rihanna.

The Toronto superstar caught wind of this video, and sent Garcia a special DM that the fan later shared on his IG Story, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "New breakdowns coming Dylan," he wrote.

Many fans might assume this is just a wholesome show of love from an artist to their fan. But with a lot of speculation around Aubrey Graham right now, things can never be so simple.

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When Will Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Some fans might interpret this as a tease concerning Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN. Many die-hards understandably believe that the LP will be full of subliminal lyrics, potential disses, and many dense bars to break down. He hasn't officially confirmed a release date yet, but some Internet sleuths believe it may drop on April 17. That's just a theory off of a random IG Story post, though, so don't get your hopes up.

Back to this Instagram video, Dylan Garcia could've probably spent three hours explaining all of Drake's referenced beefs on the song to his girlfriend. "Family Matters" is mainly a Kendrick Lamar diss, but it also sent shots at Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and more.

Is this an indication of what's to come or just a fan getting love from their fav? Either way, it's pretty heartening to see.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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