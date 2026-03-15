Drake Shows Love To Fan Who Explained Drizzy's Beefs To His Girlfriend

Drake always shows love to his supporters, whether it's the fans who pack out his shows or the ones who break his music down on the Internet. One lucky OVO solider, Dylan Garcia, even got a special message straight from the 6ix God himself for sharing the meaning behind his art... Even when it's related to rap beef.

Garcia has made various social media videos breaking down certain Drizzy lyrics to his girlfriend. His latest Instagram post (the one the OVO mogul saw) features him dissecting the following bar on "Family Matters" to his partner: "Rakim talking s**t again / Gassed 'cause you hit my BM first / N***a, do the math, who I was hitting then?" This refers to A$AP Rocky bragging about being with the mother of Adonis first and The Boy's previous fling with Rocky's wife Rihanna.

The Toronto superstar caught wind of this video, and sent Garcia a special DM that the fan later shared on his IG Story, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "New breakdowns coming Dylan," he wrote.

Many fans might assume this is just a wholesome show of love from an artist to their fan. But with a lot of speculation around Aubrey Graham right now, things can never be so simple.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

When Will Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Some fans might interpret this as a tease concerning Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN. Many die-hards understandably believe that the LP will be full of subliminal lyrics, potential disses, and many dense bars to break down. He hasn't officially confirmed a release date yet, but some Internet sleuths believe it may drop on April 17. That's just a theory off of a random IG Story post, though, so don't get your hopes up.