Joe Budden Doesn't Care About Drake & Future's "ICEMAN" Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden Doesnt Care Drake Future ICEMAN Rumors
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
"The Joe Budden Podcast" reacted to rampant rumors that Drake and Future are squashing their beef, and also touched on the "ICEMAN" rollout.

Like the rest of the hip-hop world, The Joe Budden Podcast is patiently waiting for Drake's next solo album ICEMAN, for which he still hasn't revealed a release date. But amid rumors that a beef-squashing Future collab will be on the tracklist, the pod doesn't seem too interested in these details. In fact, during their recent episode with Brian "B.Dot" Miller, they posited that ICEMAN as a whole is still a long way.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Budden himself said he's not interested in the "Jumpman" duo burying the hatchet, as recently claimed by folks like Charlamagne Tha God and Mal. It seems like Joe might agree with DJ Akademiks' skepticism regarding Drake and Future's status.

Ice definitely agreed. While the show hosts said it might be cool, he said he doesn't care to know about their dynamics as of right now. Ice just wants to wait for the album and see what happens with the material, which was Joe Budden's stance as well.

All in all, the group seems tired of the teases and speculation, and just wants ICEMAN to land already. "With each passing month, I think he's going to continue to stall n***as," Budden posited. The pod thinks it might not even come out this year.

But additionally, Joe thinks Drizzy needs to update a hypothetical J. Cole diss on the LP, which he thinks has an 80 percent chance of coming. While most of the podcast disagreed with him (excluding subliminals), it's always possible. After all, rumors of tensions between Drake and J. Cole sparked once again with The Fall-Off's rollout.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

But again, we have to wait until the album actually comes out to confirm all of this. For those unaware, Drake's ICEMAN doesn't have a release date yet, but fans think he may have revealed the drop date via a new IG Story tease.

Overall, like most of hip-hop media, The Joe Budden Podcast just wants to let the music stand for itself. Any rumors or theories pre-ICEMAN have an equally slim chance of coming to life, so we'll see.

Read More: Who Is James Broadnax? The Texas Death Row Inmate Travis Scott & Young Thug Are Fighting To Save

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Joe Budden Reacts Drake UMG Lawsuit Dismissed Hip Hop News Music Joe Budden Calls Drake A "B*tch" After Losing To UMG
Future Feature Drake Upcoming ICEMAN All But Confirmed Music Future's Feature On Drake's Upcoming "ICEMAN" Is All But Confirmed
Drake ICEMAN Hockey Skills Hip Hop News Music Drake Proves He's A Real "ICEMAN" By Showing Off His Hockey Skills
Joe Budden Viral Debate Drake Classic Albums Music Joe Budden Steps Into Viral Debate About Drake's Classic Albums
Comments 0