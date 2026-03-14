Joe Budden Doesn't Care About Drake & Future's "ICEMAN" Rumors

Like the rest of the hip-hop world, The Joe Budden Podcast is patiently waiting for Drake's next solo album ICEMAN, for which he still hasn't revealed a release date. But amid rumors that a beef-squashing Future collab will be on the tracklist, the pod doesn't seem too interested in these details. In fact, during their recent episode with Brian "B.Dot" Miller, they posited that ICEMAN as a whole is still a long way.

Ice definitely agreed. While the show hosts said it might be cool, he said he doesn't care to know about their dynamics as of right now. Ice just wants to wait for the album and see what happens with the material, which was Joe Budden's stance as well.

All in all, the group seems tired of the teases and speculation, and just wants ICEMAN to land already. "With each passing month, I think he's going to continue to stall n***as," Budden posited. The pod thinks it might not even come out this year.

But additionally, Joe thinks Drizzy needs to update a hypothetical J. Cole diss on the LP, which he thinks has an 80 percent chance of coming. While most of the podcast disagreed with him (excluding subliminals), it's always possible. After all, rumors of tensions between Drake and J. Cole sparked once again with The Fall-Off's rollout.

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When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

But again, we have to wait until the album actually comes out to confirm all of this. For those unaware, Drake's ICEMAN doesn't have a release date yet, but fans think he may have revealed the drop date via a new IG Story tease.