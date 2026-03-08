Joe Budden Steps Into Viral Debate About Drake's Classic Albums

"The Joe Budden Podcast" recently spoke about Drake's discography after Ebro suggested he's never making a classic album.

The Joe Budden Podcast is known for its hot takes, heated discussions, and nuanced perspectives on hip-hop culture, and Drake talk is no exception. Despite his contentious relationship with the show's titular host, they still give him his due flowers. Recently, The Joe Budden Podcast chimed in on a viral take about Drizzy's discography and its presumed lack of classic albums.

This came from Ebro recently on Apple Music's Rap Life Review show. "I'm waiting for something that's never going to happen. It's like waiting for a classic Drake album. It's never going to happen," he said on the show, which his colleagues disagreed with. "Go ahead, you ain't have to respond to that."

In fact, the 6ix God sent shade Ebro's way via liking an Instagram post that clowned this perspective. As it turns out, the JBP, and guest Brian "B.Dot" Miller, don't agree with this take either. The pod's wider discussion was about the top MCs who don't have a classic album, another recently viral list.

Every host up there said Drake has multiple classic albums, although Budden thinks "we've moved past that [discussion] as a culture and a society." Most of them agreed that Take Care is the best classic, although Joe also proposed Nothing Was The Same and So Far Gone as classic-level. However, the group discussed what a "classic" even is, such as whether or not a classic album can have skips. They agreed that a full-length doesn't have to be flawless to be a classic, and The Boy has at least a few examples of that. Still, it seems like Take Care was the only consensus pick in this regard.

Drake's Beef With Joe Budden

Of course, this surprised many OVO fans considering Joe Budden's beef with Drake. The latter dissed the former as recently as on "GIMME A HUG" from last year's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album for his criticisms and hot takes about his career. They've come a long way from their diss tracks and subliminals, but they aren't exactly on good terms either.

While Budden often gives Drizzy credit when he feels like he deserves it, he's also not the biggest fan of his moves. We'll see if they ever settle things into a more amicable place or if they will always have some tension between them. Most recently, Joe said Hot 97's "In The Morning" crew shouldn't have given more attention to the Toronto superstar's disses against them.

Elsewhere, Drake's also reacting to other rappers and enemies bringing his name up in one way or another. Amid the Ebro take that preluded the JBP's discussions, he seemingly reacted to Rick Ross performing one of their collabs without him. Needless to say, the OVO mogul can only laugh at folks on the other side uttering his name.

