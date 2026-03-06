Drake Shades Ebro After Ridiculous Hot Take About His Discography

Whether it's Joe Budden or Kai Cenat, you can often expect Drake to clap back at media criticisms of him, especially from Ebro Darden. As caught by kev2alks on Twitter, it seems like Drizzy subtly threw shade Darden's way after the commentator had a hot take about the Toronto superstar's discography.

The hot take emerged on Apple Music's latest Rap Life Review episode, published yesterday (Thursday, March 5). In it, Ebro made a bold claim about the 6ix God's catalog. "I'm waiting for something that's never going to happen. It's like waiting for a classic Drake album. It's never going to happen," he expressed, which his cohosts were not very receptive to. "Go ahead, you ain't have to respond to that."

kev2alks made an Instagram Reel featuring this clip with the following caption: "Aww look at Ebro truing to have a moment..well you got it buddy, ofcourse you need Drake to have it,It's not like Kenny [Kendrick Lamar] don't got 2 new verses out,but yall know u won't go viral off that huh!? Saying this while he's most streamed is WILD."

As it turns out, The Boy apparently blessed this Reel with a like, which kev2alks responded to on Twitter. "Imma just leave this here and happy this is how my night ended," they wrote. "Love seeing the boy [Drake] see me Drag Ebro for filth...and he probably saw my 416-4/16 post too... Night Y'all." kev2alks tagged other OVO-supporting accounts in their post.

Why Don't Drake & Ebro Like Each Other?

For those unaware, Ebro's been very critical of Drake in the past, calling him a "sickness" and accusing him of being right-wing. This contentious relationship goes back even further to their earlier days in the game. Clearly, things have not gotten any nicer between them.

In fact, Drake celebrated Ebro's misfortune, specifically his exit from Hot 97's morning programming. Many fans might see this as petty, but others see it as payback for years of criticism.