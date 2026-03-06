Drake Shades Ebro After Ridiculous Hot Take About His Discography

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Shade Ebro Hot Take About Discography
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Apple 1 Music host Ebro Darden during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ebro has been critical of Drake for a long time, and Drizzy often takes advantage of opportunities to return the favor.

Whether it's Joe Budden or Kai Cenat, you can often expect Drake to clap back at media criticisms of him, especially from Ebro Darden. As caught by kev2alks on Twitter, it seems like Drizzy subtly threw shade Darden's way after the commentator had a hot take about the Toronto superstar's discography.

The hot take emerged on Apple Music's latest Rap Life Review episode, published yesterday (Thursday, March 5). In it, Ebro made a bold claim about the 6ix God's catalog. "I'm waiting for something that's never going to happen. It's like waiting for a classic Drake album. It's never going to happen," he expressed, which his cohosts were not very receptive to. "Go ahead, you ain't have to respond to that."

kev2alks made an Instagram Reel featuring this clip with the following caption: "Aww look at Ebro truing to have a moment..well you got it buddy, ofcourse you need Drake to have it,It's not like Kenny [Kendrick Lamar] don't got 2 new verses out,but yall know u won't go viral off that huh!? Saying this while he's most streamed is WILD."

As it turns out, The Boy apparently blessed this Reel with a like, which kev2alks responded to on Twitter. "Imma just leave this here and happy this is how my night ended," they wrote. "Love seeing the boy [Drake] see me Drag Ebro for filth...and he probably saw my 416-4/16 post too... Night Y'all." kev2alks tagged other OVO-supporting accounts in their post.

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

Why Don't Drake & Ebro Like Each Other?

For those unaware, Ebro's been very critical of Drake in the past, calling him a "sickness" and accusing him of being right-wing. This contentious relationship goes back even further to their earlier days in the game. Clearly, things have not gotten any nicer between them.

In fact, Drake celebrated Ebro's misfortune, specifically his exit from Hot 97's morning programming. Many fans might see this as petty, but others see it as payback for years of criticism.

Will this feud come up again in more direct ways or are podcast shots and Instagram likes the extent of the animosity? We'll see, but we doubt a hatchet burial is incoming.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ebro Peter Rosenberg Drake In The Morning Canceled Hip Hop News Music Ebro & Peter Rosenberg React To Drake Celebrating "In The Morning" Cancelation
EBRO_Hot 97 Original Content Ebro Darden’s Firing Brought His Grudges Back To The Surface
Drake Responds Ebro In The Morning Cancelation Hot 97 Hip Hop News Music Drake Cheekily Responds To "Ebro In The Morning" Cancelation On Hot 97
Image via HNHH Original Content 5 Recent HOT 97 x Rapper Beefs
Comments 1