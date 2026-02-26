Drake Claps Back At Fan Who Claims "CLB" Has The Worst Cover Ever

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake was clowned for his artwork choice for "Certified Lover Boy" when it released and it seems some hold it in low regard all time too.

Drake has some iconic and well-liked album artworks in his discography. The ones for Views, Take Care, and Nothing Was the Same, are held in the highest regard for the most part. However, there are quite a few in his catalog that many feel could have been much stronger.

Without question, the one that catches the most heat is his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. It's infamously known for being hilariously bad as it features 12 pregnant women in emoji form with a white background. The music on his fifth best-selling project of his career made up for it to some degree.

However, most fans of Drake of listeners of hip-hop would say that it's easily his worst artwork to date.

It doesn't help when there was plenty of other concepts that either fans or Drake himself showcased prior to its release. In fact, you can see some of them in this comment section from Joey, aka gothamhiphop on X.

But speaking of his post, he captured an interaction under a recent Instagram video posted by NFR Podcast involving a Drake and a fan. NFR hosts Lu and Anthony discussed what they believe to be some of the worst or the worst album cover ever, and this fan replied with CLB.

The 6ix God was taken aback by the person's answer, so much so that he asked, "r u dumb lol."

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Gets Updated Release Details

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

This person wasn't the only one to respond with this answer, as several others shared that opinion.

While Drizzy may find it to be a harsh critique, he does have the chance to redeem himself a bit. As most of you are probably aware, he's seemingly really close to unleashing his ninth solo LP, ICEMAN.

He's been teasing this body of work since last February when he was in Australia, although the title was announced a few months later in 2025.

But overall, fans have been dying to know when it's actually coming besides being told the obvious 2026. Given the title, he's only got a handful more weeks before winter ends, so hopes are high for it drop within that window.

But exactly when remains in question. There has been some industry chatter that it could release by Friday, March 6. However, that's merely speculation right now.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Has Questions For Spotify Following Unveil Of Hip-Hop's New Leaders

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Music Drake Calls Out NFR Podcast For Criticizing Justin Bieber's "Where Are U Now"
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Confirms One Key Detail About "ICEMAN's" Official Release Date
ASAP Rocky Drake J Cole Under Bus DJ Akademiks Drakes Side Beef Music A$AP Rocky Thinks Drake Threw J. Cole Under the Bus, DJ Akademiks Tells Drizzy's Alleged Side Of Rocky Beef
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's Cryptic Message On Instagram Suggests "ICEMAN" Is Imminent
Comments 0