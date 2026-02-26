Drake has some iconic and well-liked album artworks in his discography. The ones for Views, Take Care, and Nothing Was the Same, are held in the highest regard for the most part. However, there are quite a few in his catalog that many feel could have been much stronger.

Without question, the one that catches the most heat is his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. It's infamously known for being hilariously bad as it features 12 pregnant women in emoji form with a white background. The music on his fifth best-selling project of his career made up for it to some degree.

However, most fans of Drake of listeners of hip-hop would say that it's easily his worst artwork to date.

It doesn't help when there was plenty of other concepts that either fans or Drake himself showcased prior to its release. In fact, you can see some of them in this comment section from Joey, aka gothamhiphop on X.

But speaking of his post, he captured an interaction under a recent Instagram video posted by NFR Podcast involving a Drake and a fan. NFR hosts Lu and Anthony discussed what they believe to be some of the worst or the worst album cover ever, and this fan replied with CLB.

The 6ix God was taken aback by the person's answer, so much so that he asked, "r u dumb lol."

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

This person wasn't the only one to respond with this answer, as several others shared that opinion.

While Drizzy may find it to be a harsh critique, he does have the chance to redeem himself a bit. As most of you are probably aware, he's seemingly really close to unleashing his ninth solo LP, ICEMAN.

He's been teasing this body of work since last February when he was in Australia, although the title was announced a few months later in 2025.

But overall, fans have been dying to know when it's actually coming besides being told the obvious 2026. Given the title, he's only got a handful more weeks before winter ends, so hopes are high for it drop within that window.