DJ Akademiks Has Questions For Spotify Following Unveil Of Hip-Hop's New Leaders

BY Alexander Cole
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks recently took to his stream where he had lots of questions for Spotify following their Hip-Hop's Next Leaders campaign.

DJ Akademiks is someone who has never minced words when it comes to what is happening in the music industry. That is especially true when it comes to DSPs like Spotify and their tactics when it comes to telling us who the future is.

Recently, Spotify sparked some controversy when they came through with their next leaders of hip-hop campaign. In the campaign were artists like Baby Keem, Doechii, Sexyy Red, and Rod Wave. Some felt like the list was lacking those who are currently on a true rise to superstardom. For instance, Yeat somehow did not make the list.

Akademiks was paying attention to the list, and he was not fully amused with what he was seeing. So much so that he had to make a comment on his stream about the ordeal.

In the end, Akademiks called out why there is this rush to crown new leaders for hip-hop. In Ak's mind, some of these artists should already be leaders when you consider the industry push around them.

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Spotify

When Drake and Kendrick Lamar ascended to new heights, it was clear from the get-go that they were dominating the music industry. The same cannot be said of the artists that Spotify is pushing. At the time, it was organic to say Drake, Kendrick, and even Cole were the leaders of the new school. But now, it feels like platforms such as Spotify are desperate for certain artists to catch on.

Akademiks notes that the current class of rap stars has yet to produce a true leader. It's unfortunate, but it is the complete truth. There is still a lot to be done right now, and hip-hop won't be able to thrive properly unless the youth come in and completely take over.

This Spotify situation is interesting as it comes across like the industry is telling us, as opposed to showing us. The proof just isn't there yet to say Baby Keem is a new leader in hip-hop. Can it happen someday? Absolutely. Has it happened yet? No.

