collab rumors

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Future's Feature On Drake's Upcoming "ICEMAN" Is All But Confirmed
With Drake's "ICEMAN" arriving any day now, Rory & Mal's latest discussion has fans bringing up Future again despite the artists' beef.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 13, 2026