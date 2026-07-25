Don Toliver Shows Love To Drake And Fans Think A Collab Is Coming

Don Toliver is not far behind Drake when it comes to the biggest hip-hop albums of 2026, as OCTANE held the crown for a while before ICEMAN came around. Amid stiff competition from the likes of J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Future, the two remain on top of the game commercially and their fans have been eating very well with their new material.

But now, some fans believe the two might finally link up. That's because of some new Instagram Story posts Toliver reportedly shared on his "octanemountain" account. In one of them, he posted a picture of a new Bentley and used Drizzy's "Ran To Atlanta" featuring Fewtch and Molly Santana as the musical backdrop, even interpolating a lyric from that song in the caption.

"It Cost A lot For That New Bentley Speed Sedan," the Cactus Jack artist wrote, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. On the actual song, the 6ix God raps, "It cost a lot for that Mercedes stretch sedan."

In the second post, Don shared an image summarizing the best-selling albums by rappers this week. ICEMAN is on top with 55.2k album-equivalent units, followed by Future's The Real Me with 45.8K and OCTANE with 26.1K. Toliver reportedly used the same lyric interpolation as the caption.

Apparently, collab rumors between these two have been active for some time now. With both of them experiencing amazing moments right now, maybe a link-up would be a fitting way to celebrate.

Do Drake & Don Toliver Have Music Together?

While these two artists have never collaborated before and have not really been linked in any significant way, a blending of their melodic and atmospheric styles makes sense. Perhaps it's wishful thinking, but in any case, at least Don is a fan of Drizzy's work.

As for artists Don Toliver has actually worked with, he recently added another Kanye West collaboration to his resumé with the BULLY deluxe cut "OK." Ye and Toliver's label boss Travis Scott recently joined a Don show in Los Angeles to perform their collab "FATHER."