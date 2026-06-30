Kanye West & Travis Scott Perform "Father" At Don Toliver's Show: Watch

Kanye West and Travis Scott have delivered some incredible collaborations over the years. In fact, Scott and Ye began working together over a decade ago on YEEZUS. This was Scott's foray into mainstream hip-hop success, and the two have maintained a relationship ever since.

However, it hasn't always been good times between these two. During Ye's media tour a few years ago, he called Travis a clone. Meanwhile, amid Ye's anti-semitic streak, Scott distanced himself, just as many others did.

These days, the two are back on good terms. Scott was even featured on Ye's song "FATHER," which was featured on the new album, BULLY. Last night in Los Angeles, the two got to perform the song together at Crypto.com Arena.

This was all thanks to Don Toliver, who was in Los Angeles for the second night in a row as part of his OCTANE tour.

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Kanye West x Travis Scott

Ye came out first, and as you can imagine, he received a massive ovation from the crowd. No one was expecting this to happen, and the reactions proved that. Ye began performing a few songs, and once he got to "FATHER," there was some anticipation that Travis might come out.

Just before his verse, Scott could be seen making his way to the stage, which led to another massive ovation. It was a pretty cool moment, and one that these fans will not soon forget.