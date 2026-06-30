Kanye West & Travis Scott Perform "Father" At Don Toliver's Show: Watch

BY Alexander Cole
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2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 05: (L-R) Kanye West and Travis Scott perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2016 at MetLife Stadium on June 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Don Toliver was performing in Los Angeles last night, where he brought out Kanye West and Travis Scott, much to everyone's shock.

Kanye West and Travis Scott have delivered some incredible collaborations over the years. In fact, Scott and Ye began working together over a decade ago on YEEZUS. This was Scott's foray into mainstream hip-hop success, and the two have maintained a relationship ever since.

However, it hasn't always been good times between these two. During Ye's media tour a few years ago, he called Travis a clone. Meanwhile, amid Ye's anti-semitic streak, Scott distanced himself, just as many others did.

These days, the two are back on good terms. Scott was even featured on Ye's song "FATHER," which was featured on the new album, BULLY. Last night in Los Angeles, the two got to perform the song together at Crypto.com Arena.

This was all thanks to Don Toliver, who was in Los Angeles for the second night in a row as part of his OCTANE tour.

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Kanye West x Travis Scott

Ye came out first, and as you can imagine, he received a massive ovation from the crowd. No one was expecting this to happen, and the reactions proved that. Ye began performing a few songs, and once he got to "FATHER," there was some anticipation that Travis might come out.

Just before his verse, Scott could be seen making his way to the stage, which led to another massive ovation. It was a pretty cool moment, and one that these fans will not soon forget.

Toliver has worked with Ye before. Meanwhile, Toliver is still signed to Scott's Cactus Jack label. Given this information, seeing the three on stage together shouldn't be that shocking. However, it was still an unexpected moment, and for these fans, were sure the cameos alone were worth the price of admission.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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