News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Octane Tour
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Kanye West & Travis Scott Perform "Father" At Don Toliver's Show: Watch
Don Toliver was performing in Los Angeles last night, where he brought out Kanye West and Travis Scott, much to everyone's shock.
By
Alexander Cole
June 30, 2026