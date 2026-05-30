Kanye West Takes Turkey By Storm After Netherlands Show Gets Cleared

Kanye West has had a few canceled concerts and travel bans as of late, stemming from past bigotries and controversies like antisemitism. But Ye continues to find space for his artistry and his performances, with Istanbul in Turkey being the latest example. What's more is that amid the anticipation for this massive stadium show today (Saturday, May 30), we also got an update for Kanye's Netherlands show.

But beginning with this Istanbul performance, he claimed onstage that he broke the record for the biggest stadium show ever. The Chicago artist reportedly had 118,000 people at this stadium show, breaking the record which previously belonged to Zach Bryan and his 112,000 attendees at Michigan Stadium.

Kurrco caught the clip on Twitter, and there are many more videos displaying how grand the show was... Or is, as it's unclear if it already ended as of writing this article.

In any case, Kanye West gave fans a lot to love with this recent performance. Some setlist highlights beyond classics like "POWER," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," and "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" include various BULLY cuts like "ALL THE LOVE" with Andre Troutman, as well as "Wolves," "Touch The Sky," and "Ghost Town."

Kanye West's Next Concert

According to the Yeezy tour website, Kanye West's next performance is in the Netherlands, specifically in the city of Arnhem, on June 6 and June 8. Per Reuters, higher-ups in the Netherlands recently allowed these shows to continue as planned despite pressure from various politicians and government authorities.

"Solid grounds are needed to bar people ⁠from entering," Deputy Prime Minister Bart van den Brink reportedly stated recently. "We have not found those in the analyses ​that were conducted. His past statements ​are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry."

Elsewhere, Kanye West fans waited on a special guest. Some rumors suggested Travis Scott might pop out as a guest performer in Istanbul, but this wasn't the case.