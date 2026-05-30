Kanye West Takes Turkey By Storm After Netherlands Show Gets Cleared

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Istanbul Netherlands Show Cleared
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kanye West may have just had the biggest concert of his career (and in modern ticketed stadium history) in Istanbul today.

Kanye West has had a few canceled concerts and travel bans as of late, stemming from past bigotries and controversies like antisemitism. But Ye continues to find space for his artistry and his performances, with Istanbul in Turkey being the latest example. What's more is that amid the anticipation for this massive stadium show today (Saturday, May 30), we also got an update for Kanye's Netherlands show.

But beginning with this Istanbul performance, he claimed onstage that he broke the record for the biggest stadium show ever. The Chicago artist reportedly had 118,000 people at this stadium show, breaking the record which previously belonged to Zach Bryan and his 112,000 attendees at Michigan Stadium.

Kurrco caught the clip on Twitter, and there are many more videos displaying how grand the show was... Or is, as it's unclear if it already ended as of writing this article.

In any case, Kanye West gave fans a lot to love with this recent performance. Some setlist highlights beyond classics like "POWER," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," and "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" include various BULLY cuts like "ALL THE LOVE" with Andre Troutman, as well as "Wolves," "Touch The Sky," and "Ghost Town."

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Kanye West's Next Concert

According to the Yeezy tour website, Kanye West's next performance is in the Netherlands, specifically in the city of Arnhem, on June 6 and June 8. Per Reuters, higher-ups in the Netherlands recently allowed these shows to continue as planned despite pressure from various politicians and government authorities.

"Solid grounds are needed to bar people ⁠from entering," Deputy Prime Minister Bart van den Brink reportedly stated recently. "We have not found those in the analyses ​that were conducted. His past statements ​are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry."

Elsewhere, Kanye West fans waited on a special guest. Some rumors suggested Travis Scott might pop out as a guest performer in Istanbul, but this wasn't the case.

We will see if we get more confirmation about the record-breaking status of this Istanbul show in Turkey. In any case, fans have more Ye performances to enjoy in the Netherlands this June.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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