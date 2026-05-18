Travis Scott Expected To Perform With Kanye West In Istanbul

Kanye West has had some trouble booking overseas concerts for his new album BULLY due to his past bigotries and controversies. His concert in Istanbul, Turkey is still happening, though, and fans think they will witness a very special moment. Travis Scott fans believe he will appear at Ye's show for a special guest performance, and it's because he just so happens to have plans to be in the city that weekend.

The Kanye concert in Turkey is on May 30, and as seen on the BUGECE platform, La Flame has a club appearance in Istanbul scheduled for the next day, May 31. As such, many fans speculate Travis will go on stage to perform with his mentor before heading to the club for a more quick and less gargantuan appearance.

Of course, there's nothing that explicitly confirms this, so this is all just fan speculation and theorizing. Still, it certainly lines up in a convenient and perhaps intentional way. Maybe Ye will pull up to the Cactus Jack boss' club appearance instead, or they will just hang out together with no joint performances.

Travis Scott & Kanye West's Italy Festival

Travis Scott and Kanye West recently linked up on "FATHER," one of the biggest tracks off of Ye's new album BULLY. It was the lead single for the project and fits right in with their previous work as a bouncy, minimal, and rugged banger.

Their other official collaborations include "Piss On Your Grave," "Watch," "Wash Us In The Blood," "Praise God," and "Champions." They also have a lot of production collaborations, beloved leaked demos and unreleased material, remixes, and a lot of each other in their recent musical DNA.

Kanye West and Travis Scott are performing together elsewhere, as they both got headline booking for Italy's Hellwatt Festival. So maybe this is another promising sign of this Istanbul performance shaping up.

Kanye West used to have beef with Travis Scott in the aftermath of Ye's antisemitism, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and a whole lot more. But clearly, they were able to settle their differences and look forward to more work together in the future.