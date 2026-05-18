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Music
Travis Scott Expected To Perform With Kanye West In Istanbul
Travis Scott reportedly has an Istanbul club appearance scheduled for May 31, a day after Kanye West's concert in the Turkish city.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 18, 2026