Kanye West’s Concert In Istanbul Might Be The Biggest Stadium Show Ever

BY Aron A.
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February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK
Could Ye break Zach Bryan's record?

Kanye West is revving up for an international stretch of tour dates across Europe. It hasn’t been an easy journey, though. Ye has been offering apologies and trying to right his wrongs following the years-long antisemitic campaign that aligned him with the far right. Whether he’s truly remorseful or simply trying to secure his bag remains to be seen, but with the release of Bully, his upcoming show in Istanbul could turn into the proof that he can’t be cancelled. 

According to Kurrco, Ye’s on pace to host what could be the biggest stadium show of all time. This means Ye will hold the world record for the largest ticketed stadium event of all time. Country star Zach Bryan currently holds the record after performing in front of 112,000 fans at Michigan Stadium. However, Ye’s upcoming show at Atatürk Stadium is expected to draw an even bigger crowd, surpassing 120,000. 

It sounds like Ye will ensure that the concert is worth the hype, especially since it appears he might be bringing some friends along. Travis Scott, who appears on the Bully song “Father,” is set to join Ye in Istanbul. 

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It’s an impressive feat, especially for an artist who has faced the most amount of pushback from every possible institution in North America. His back-to-back concerts at the SoFi Stadium earlier this year were sold out, and he’s currently ramping up for his return to Tampa Bay for the first time in a decade. Demand was so high that reports claim he had over 1 million people trying to cop tickets.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates on Kanye West’s upcoming tour. Is Bully still on rotation? Let us know in the comments below and share your thoughts on his upcoming performance. Do you think Ye will break Zach Bryan’s record? 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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