Kanye West’s Concert In Istanbul Might Be The Biggest Stadium Show Ever

Kanye West is revving up for an international stretch of tour dates across Europe. It hasn’t been an easy journey, though. Ye has been offering apologies and trying to right his wrongs following the years-long antisemitic campaign that aligned him with the far right. Whether he’s truly remorseful or simply trying to secure his bag remains to be seen, but with the release of Bully, his upcoming show in Istanbul could turn into the proof that he can’t be cancelled.

According to Kurrco, Ye’s on pace to host what could be the biggest stadium show of all time. This means Ye will hold the world record for the largest ticketed stadium event of all time. Country star Zach Bryan currently holds the record after performing in front of 112,000 fans at Michigan Stadium. However, Ye’s upcoming show at Atatürk Stadium is expected to draw an even bigger crowd, surpassing 120,000.

It sounds like Ye will ensure that the concert is worth the hype, especially since it appears he might be bringing some friends along. Travis Scott, who appears on the Bully song “Father,” is set to join Ye in Istanbul.

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It’s an impressive feat, especially for an artist who has faced the most amount of pushback from every possible institution in North America. His back-to-back concerts at the SoFi Stadium earlier this year were sold out, and he’s currently ramping up for his return to Tampa Bay for the first time in a decade. Demand was so high that reports claim he had over 1 million people trying to cop tickets.