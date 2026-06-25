Drake Topples Don Toliver As "ICEMAN" Becomes The Best Selling Rap Album Of 2026

When Drake released ICEMAN, there was a lot of pressure on him to succeed. Following a harsh defeat at the hands of Kendrick Lamar in 2024, some felt like Drizzy was done. Others felt as though his lawsuit against UMG was the final nail in the coffin.

However, Drake's new album has proven everyone wrong. It's clear that Drake is still the top dog when it comes to mainstream hip-hop and commercial success. Following its release on May 15, ICEMAN remained at number one on the Billboard 200 for four weeks. It was only dethroned recently by Olivia Rodrigo.

Drake was also able to earn the number one song in the world with "Janice STFU." Now, ICEMAN is officially platinum eligible, and the artist continues to stack wins. For instance, according to Kurrco, Drake now has the number-one selling rap album in the United States this year. He just surpassed Don Toliver's Octane for that top spot.

Drake Stacks Another Win

This is an impressive achievement, especially when you consider how the album hasn't even been out for that long. Drake is an artist that everyone stops to listen to. ICEMAN was an event album, and the entire hip-hop world was paying attention.

Albums like HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR have certainly been lost in the shuffle. Perhaps that is because the quality of those projects just wasn't high enough. ICEMAN was the superior record, and the fans have made that decision.