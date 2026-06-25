Drake Topples Don Toliver As "ICEMAN" Becomes The Best Selling Rap Album Of 2026

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Drake's "ICEMAN" has been garnering some major sales since its release back in May, and the fans continue to support it.

When Drake released ICEMAN, there was a lot of pressure on him to succeed. Following a harsh defeat at the hands of Kendrick Lamar in 2024, some felt like Drizzy was done. Others felt as though his lawsuit against UMG was the final nail in the coffin.

However, Drake's new album has proven everyone wrong. It's clear that Drake is still the top dog when it comes to mainstream hip-hop and commercial success. Following its release on May 15, ICEMAN remained at number one on the Billboard 200 for four weeks. It was only dethroned recently by Olivia Rodrigo.

Drake was also able to earn the number one song in the world with "Janice STFU." Now, ICEMAN is officially platinum eligible, and the artist continues to stack wins. For instance, according to Kurrco, Drake now has the number-one selling rap album in the United States this year. He just surpassed Don Toliver's Octane for that top spot.

Read More: B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: Essential Songs We Need To Hear

Drake Stacks Another Win

This is an impressive achievement, especially when you consider how the album hasn't even been out for that long. Drake is an artist that everyone stops to listen to. ICEMAN was an event album, and the entire hip-hop world was paying attention.

Albums like HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR have certainly been lost in the shuffle. Perhaps that is because the quality of those projects just wasn't high enough. ICEMAN was the superior record, and the fans have made that decision.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see how Drake approaches his art. Will he look to flood the market with music, or is he simply going to take a long hiatus again? We will find out soon enough.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors Numbers Drake's "ICEMAN" Receives Monstrous Third-Week Sales Projections
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Music Drake Takes Numerous Swings At Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, & The West Coast On "ICEMAN"
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Music Drake’s Reign At #1 On Billboard 200 Could End Next Week
NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors Music Drake's "ICEMAN" Is His Latest Album To Become Platinum Eligible
Comments 0