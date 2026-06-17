Drake’s Reign At #1 On Billboard 200 Could End Next Week

A few months ago, a lot of people doubted whether Drake’s commercial prowess was still as strong as it once was. The feud with Kendrick Lamar put a stain on his reputation, but evidently, it wasn’t strong enough to completely derail him from debuting at the top of the Billboard 200. The release of ICEMAN proved that he still commands the mainstream, and its place at the top of the chart has made it undeniable.

However, after four weeks at the top, it appears that his reign might be ending sometime soon. According to Kurrco, ICEMAN’s fifth week will see its place drop by one position. The album is set to sit at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 104K units sold. It’s still an impressive feat, all things considered, especially since not many albums in general have that type of staying power, whether at #1 or even in the top 10.

Even at #2, the fact that the album has moved over 100K in its fifth week is something to marvel at during a time when sales in hip-hop specifically don’t seem as strong. With songs like “Janice STFU” and “Shabang” turning into viral hits, it seems like ICEMAN will be an inescapable project this summer.

Drake Films New Video In Turks & Caicos

Outside of his chart performance, the rapper was recently spotted in Turks & Caicos with Stunna Sandy shooting a new music video. Considering there are two other projects he released that haven’t received the same type of visual treatment as ICEMAN, it feels like there will be far more music videos attached to this era of Drake’s career than ever before.