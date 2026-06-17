Drake’s Reign At #1 On Billboard 200 Could End Next Week

BY Aron A.
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake's "ICEMAN" might slip from the top spot of the Billboard 200.

A few months ago, a lot of people doubted whether Drake’s commercial prowess was still as strong as it once was. The feud with Kendrick Lamar put a stain on his reputation, but evidently, it wasn’t strong enough to completely derail him from debuting at the top of the Billboard 200. The release of ICEMAN proved that he still commands the mainstream, and its place at the top of the chart has made it undeniable.

However, after four weeks at the top, it appears that his reign might be ending sometime soon. According to Kurrco, ICEMAN’s fifth week will see its place drop by one position. The album is set to sit at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 104K units sold. It’s still an impressive feat, all things considered, especially since not many albums in general have that type of staying power, whether at #1 or even in the top 10.

Even at #2, the fact that the album has moved over 100K in its fifth week is something to marvel at during a time when sales in hip-hop specifically don’t seem as strong. With songs like “Janice STFU” and “Shabang” turning into viral hits, it seems like ICEMAN will be an inescapable project this summer.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

Drake Films New Video In Turks & Caicos

Outside of his chart performance, the rapper was recently spotted in Turks & Caicos with Stunna Sandy shooting a new music video. Considering there are two other projects he released that haven’t received the same type of visual treatment as ICEMAN, it feels like there will be far more music videos attached to this era of Drake’s career than ever before. 

How are you feeling about ICEMAN? Sound off in the comment section below with your thoughts about his latest projects, including HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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