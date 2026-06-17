Drake & Skillibeng Collaboration Teased By Diplo

BY Aron A.
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Diplo might have a summer banger on his hands.

There’s clearly no shortage of Drake music these days. While ICEMAN is clearly keeping its foot on the gas, he also released two companion projects with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, both of which are completely different from each other. It has made for one of the most exciting releases in hip-hop this year, though there have been rumors that new music is on the horizon.

Recently, Diplo hinted that Drake and Skillibeng have some heat in the stash together. This comes after Drake namedropped Diplo and Major Lazer in a recent commercial with Kevin Durant for NOCTA.

“Where should we send our shoe sizes and the final master of the song we have together?” Diplo posted on Instagram in a photo alongside Drake and Skillibeng. Frankly, the idea of Skillibeng and Drake on the same record produced by Diplo feels like the type of record that will have the summer in a chokehold. Whether we see its release in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

The collaboration shouldn’t be that surprising, considering that MAID OF HONOUR dives deeper into dance music. Drake and Gordo’s partnership was cemented on Honestly, Nevermind, and their chemistry on MOH is even better, especially since there’s a variety of influences. 

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Drake’s ICEMAN Sales

So far, Drake’s ICEMAN has had the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 locked down since it debuted on the charts four weeks ago. However, it seems like it could slip down to #2 next week with 104K units sold. Still an impressive number, but we could also imagine that it could reclaim its spot at another point in the summer. Check out Diplo’s post above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Are you excited for a Drake and Skillibeng collaboration?

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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