Drake & Skillibeng Collaboration Teased By Diplo

There’s clearly no shortage of Drake music these days. While ICEMAN is clearly keeping its foot on the gas, he also released two companion projects with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, both of which are completely different from each other. It has made for one of the most exciting releases in hip-hop this year, though there have been rumors that new music is on the horizon.

Recently, Diplo hinted that Drake and Skillibeng have some heat in the stash together. This comes after Drake namedropped Diplo and Major Lazer in a recent commercial with Kevin Durant for NOCTA.

“Where should we send our shoe sizes and the final master of the song we have together?” Diplo posted on Instagram in a photo alongside Drake and Skillibeng. Frankly, the idea of Skillibeng and Drake on the same record produced by Diplo feels like the type of record that will have the summer in a chokehold. Whether we see its release in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

The collaboration shouldn’t be that surprising, considering that MAID OF HONOUR dives deeper into dance music. Drake and Gordo’s partnership was cemented on Honestly, Nevermind, and their chemistry on MOH is even better, especially since there’s a variety of influences.

Drake’s ICEMAN Sales