Drake Links Up With Jessie Reyez To Do The “Shabang” Challenge 

BY Aron A.
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Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake does the Shabang challenge, again.

ICEMAN might lose its top spot on the Billboard 200 next week, but that doesn’t indicate that it’s lost its momentum. The fact that it held that spot for four consecutive weeks should let you know that Drake came to claim the summer as his own this year.

While “Janice STFU” was determined as an early song of the summer, it might have stiff competition with “Shabang,” one of the immediate highlights off of ICEMAN. It’s earned heavy praise from people like Cardi B and Quavo, who were recently seen singing along to it online, as well as Summer Walker, who helped jumpstart the recent TikTok trend surrounding the song. 

The trend involves creators using quick edits to make things, like drinks or snacks, appear out of thin air as Drake raps the opening lines of the song. Drake already jumped on the trend during his trip to Turks & Caicos, where he was spotted filming a new music video. He returned for round 2 this week, linking up with Toronto singer Jessie Reyez. This time, a shot glass appears in Drake’s hand before Reyez appears in front of the camera with nothing to show for the quick edit. “POV: ur friends don’t know ur sober now lol.”

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Is Drake Releasing New Music Soon?

Even though we just got three albums from Drake in total, it seems like he isn’t planning on letting his foot off the gas. Rumors floated earlier that there could be another album in store while Diplo hinted that a collaboration between Drizzy and Skillibeng could drop in the near future. Hopefully, that comes sooner rather than later. If not, there’s still plenty of music from Drake to sink our teeth into this summer. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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