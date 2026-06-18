Drake Links Up With Jessie Reyez To Do The “Shabang” Challenge 

ICEMAN might lose its top spot on the Billboard 200 next week, but that doesn’t indicate that it’s lost its momentum. The fact that it held that spot for four consecutive weeks should let you know that Drake came to claim the summer as his own this year.

While “Janice STFU” was determined as an early song of the summer, it might have stiff competition with “Shabang,” one of the immediate highlights off of ICEMAN. It’s earned heavy praise from people like Cardi B and Quavo, who were recently seen singing along to it online, as well as Summer Walker, who helped jumpstart the recent TikTok trend surrounding the song.

The trend involves creators using quick edits to make things, like drinks or snacks, appear out of thin air as Drake raps the opening lines of the song. Drake already jumped on the trend during his trip to Turks & Caicos, where he was spotted filming a new music video. He returned for round 2 this week, linking up with Toronto singer Jessie Reyez. This time, a shot glass appears in Drake’s hand before Reyez appears in front of the camera with nothing to show for the quick edit. “POV: ur friends don’t know ur sober now lol.”

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