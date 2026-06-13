Drake Participates In Viral "Shabang" Challenge, Hits 100 Million Listeners On Spotify

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake has been having himself a grand old time in Turks and Caicos, which has led to him doing the "Shabang" challenge.

Drake has been having himself a good time since the release of ICEMAN. Quite simply, the success of the album has many saying he is officially back. The album has numerous hits, including "Janice STFU" and "Shabang."

In fact, the latter of these tracks even has its own TikTok challenge. Over the past week or so, Drake has been spotted in Turks and Caicos, where he has frequented his favorite bars and has even attended some club nights.

Recently, Drake found himself socializing with some tourists on the island. This led to him participating in his own version of the "Shabang" challenge. It just goes to show that the artist is up to date on all things Drake-related.

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Drake Does The "Shabang" Trend

Meanwhile, all of this comes as Drake hits the 100 million monthly listener mark on Spotify for the first time in his career. Overall, this is a major accomplishment that proves just how big of an artist Drake is. However, it is a bit surprising that it took so long for this to happen.

It just goes to show that Spotify continues to grow in popularity. People around the world continue make accounts, and Drake continues to be someone that users flock to.

As 2026 goes on, ICEMAN is only going to get more popular amongst fans. In fact, he is supposed to go number one for a fourth week in a row. The album refuses to fall off, and that is a testament to the sheer number of hits that can be found on the project,

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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