Drake Participates In Viral "Shabang" Challenge, Hits 100 Million Listeners On Spotify

Drake has been having himself a good time since the release of ICEMAN. Quite simply, the success of the album has many saying he is officially back. The album has numerous hits, including "Janice STFU" and "Shabang."

In fact, the latter of these tracks even has its own TikTok challenge. Over the past week or so, Drake has been spotted in Turks and Caicos, where he has frequented his favorite bars and has even attended some club nights.

Recently, Drake found himself socializing with some tourists on the island. This led to him participating in his own version of the "Shabang" challenge. It just goes to show that the artist is up to date on all things Drake-related.

Drake Does The "Shabang" Trend

Meanwhile, all of this comes as Drake hits the 100 million monthly listener mark on Spotify for the first time in his career. Overall, this is a major accomplishment that proves just how big of an artist Drake is. However, it is a bit surprising that it took so long for this to happen.

It just goes to show that Spotify continues to grow in popularity. People around the world continue make accounts, and Drake continues to be someone that users flock to.