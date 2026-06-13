Drake & Ari Fletcher Spotted At The Same Club In Turks And Caicos

Drake is currently in Turks and Caicos, which is easily one of his favorite vacation spots. It feels as though he is always traveling to the island nation, where he frequents his favorite bars and clubs. Furthermore, it seems as though he is filming a music video with Stunna Sandy for "Outside Tweakin."

Whenever Drake is in Turks, you can be sure that tourists are going to get their phones out and take some videos. It is only natural. Drake is a big-time celebrity, and fans want to get as much footage as possible.

Just a couple of nights ago, Drake was spotted at a club in Turks and Caicos. Interestingly enough, there was another celebrity there in Ari Fletcher, the long-time girlfriend of MoneyBagg Yo.

Drake & Ari Fletcher In Turks

Before anyone gets any bright ideas, Fletcher had previously revealed on social media that she would be hosting a club night at the establishment. Drake's recent excursion to the club can be seen as pure coincidence.

However, there is no doubt that fans are going to jump to conclusions. Just yesterday, we reported on the TikToker Kaleigh C, who made unsubstantiated infidelity allegations about MoneyBagg Yo. Now that Fletcher is being spotted at a club near Drake, some are jumping to unfounded conclusions while putting two and two together.