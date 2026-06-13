Drake & Ari Fletcher Spotted At The Same Club In Turks And Caicos

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos, and as it turns out, he is in the same location as Ari Fletcher.

Drake is currently in Turks and Caicos, which is easily one of his favorite vacation spots. It feels as though he is always traveling to the island nation, where he frequents his favorite bars and clubs. Furthermore, it seems as though he is filming a music video with Stunna Sandy for "Outside Tweakin."

Whenever Drake is in Turks, you can be sure that tourists are going to get their phones out and take some videos. It is only natural. Drake is a big-time celebrity, and fans want to get as much footage as possible.

Just a couple of nights ago, Drake was spotted at a club in Turks and Caicos. Interestingly enough, there was another celebrity there in Ari Fletcher, the long-time girlfriend of MoneyBagg Yo.

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Drake & Ari Fletcher In Turks

Before anyone gets any bright ideas, Fletcher had previously revealed on social media that she would be hosting a club night at the establishment. Drake's recent excursion to the club can be seen as pure coincidence.

However, there is no doubt that fans are going to jump to conclusions. Just yesterday, we reported on the TikToker Kaleigh C, who made unsubstantiated infidelity allegations about MoneyBagg Yo. Now that Fletcher is being spotted at a club near Drake, some are jumping to unfounded conclusions while putting two and two together.

Ultimately, anything Drake does will be put under the microscope. This has been true for years now, and that probably won't change anytime soon. As for Fletcher, the same thing can be said.

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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