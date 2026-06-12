Social Media Sounds Off As Kaleigh C Accuses MoneyBagg Yo Of Cheating On Ari Fletcher

MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been going strong for a few years now. However, their relationship hasn't come without some trials and tribulations. It also hasn't come without some internet rumors igniting social media.
For instance, earlier this week, a TikToker by the name of Kaleigh C went on a live stream and made unverified claims about MoneyBagg Yo. In the video clip below, she suggests that the entire city of Memphis is aware of how the artist cheats on Ari Fletcher. She then goes on to say that he is allegedly involved with Dee Nicole.
Kaleigh C's proof for all of this is non-existent. So much so that most internet users aren't exactly interested in believing her.
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MoneyBagg Yo Allegations Surface Online
Over on The Jasmine Brand, fans were especially harsh towards Kaleigh C and her claims. They feel as though this is no one's business, and that there is very little proof, to begin with.
"Look at her curtains. I know she lying," one commenter wrote. "People be miserable af… what do you have to gain by trying to publicly destroy someone else’s relationship smh… can’t stand it," said another. Various other comments were in the same vein, with a few fans noting that Ari Fletcher has been open and honest about bringing a third person into her relationship.
Needless to say, it would appear as though Kaleigh C's live stream has backfired, at least for now. As for MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher, they have not responded to the video.