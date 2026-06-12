Social Media Sounds Off As Kaleigh C Accuses MoneyBagg Yo Of Cheating On Ari Fletcher

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rapper Moneybagg Yo answers a question from a student after donating $20,000 to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Adolescent
Rapper Moneybagg Yo answers a question from a student after donating $20,000 to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Adolescent Parenting Program at Invictus Academy in Memphis, Tenn., on January 9, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
TikToker Kaleigh C went on a rant against MoneyBagg Yo this week, accusing the artist of cheating on Ari Fletcher.

MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been going strong for a few years now. However, their relationship hasn't come without some trials and tribulations. It also hasn't come without some internet rumors igniting social media.

For instance, earlier this week, a TikToker by the name of Kaleigh C went on a live stream and made unverified claims about MoneyBagg Yo. In the video clip below, she suggests that the entire city of Memphis is aware of how the artist cheats on Ari Fletcher. She then goes on to say that he is allegedly involved with Dee Nicole.

Kaleigh C's proof for all of this is non-existent. So much so that most internet users aren't exactly interested in believing her.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

MoneyBagg Yo Allegations Surface Online

Over on The Jasmine Brand, fans were especially harsh towards Kaleigh C and her claims. They feel as though this is no one's business, and that there is very little proof, to begin with.

"Look at her curtains. I know she lying," one commenter wrote. "People be miserable af… what do you have to gain by trying to publicly destroy someone else’s relationship smh… can’t stand it," said another. Various other comments were in the same vein, with a few fans noting that Ari Fletcher has been open and honest about bringing a third person into her relationship.

Needless to say, it would appear as though Kaleigh C's live stream has backfired, at least for now. As for MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher, they have not responded to the video.

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
BET+ Premiere Screening For “The Impact Atlanta” Season 2 Music Moneybagg Yo Throws Shade At Ari Fletcher's Ceiling Challenge: "Don't Get F**ked Up"
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Relationships Ari Fletcher Twerks At Moneybagg Yo's Show, Is Sick Of People Asking For Tickets
moneybagg yo ari fletcher Relationships Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher: Relationship Timeline
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals Pop Culture Ari Fletcher Throws It Back In Spooky Jigsaw Costume
Comments 1