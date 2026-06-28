Ari Fletcher Reveals Engagement With Moneybagg Yo & Wedding Details

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ari Fletcher Engaged Moneybagg Yo Wedding Details
December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; American rapper Moneybagg Yo before the in-season tournament championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
After a whole lot of speculation about Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's relationship, Fletcher set the record straight.

Ari Fletcher recently stopped by the 2026 BET Awards' media house to speak with Hollywood Unlocked and The Shade Room about her renewed beauty brand, responding to haters, and more. She took advantage of the opportunity to share an exciting update. It seems like Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are officially engaged, and are planning an "official" wedding for next year.

This implies they already married privately, an idea the couple has already hinted at over the past few years. However, it seems like they want to make things even more official via a lavish bash celebrating their love.

Speaking to HU, the entrepreneur responded to a question about her tweet concerning wedding planning, which led her to share the big news and flaunt her engagement ring. "I am [wedding planning]," she remarked. "I am planning my official wedding next year, 2027, in May."

"Well, we have an official wedding planned for 2027," Fletcher told TSR. "And I'm really excited. But I'm real nervous. Because, like, damn, I'm grown as hell. A wedding! Like, ooh! But I'm excited... I'm thinking destination [wedding]. No, I want to do both [destination and traditional], though. I want to invite everybody. And I know everybody can't do destination just because of whatever personal things. But I do want to go far away and have me a nice lil' destination wedding."

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Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo's Relationship

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have always faced relationship drama, which makes affirmations like these all the more important. For example, TikToker Kaleigh C recently accused Moneybagg of cheating, claims which immediately set fans off and caused a lot of debate.

These rumors have also hit Fletcher as well, but they continue to shrug them off and focus on their dynamic instead. For all these reasons and more is why they might have kept their initial wedding a secret.

Not only that, but the couple has also been the subject of a lot of breakup rumors, which they have also shut down time and time again. Next year, an "official" wedding between Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo won't shut all of this up, but it will definitely slow it down. After all, they have been together since 2019 and have plenty of experience with letting their love shut the hate down.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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