Ari Fletcher Reveals Engagement With Moneybagg Yo & Wedding Details

Ari Fletcher recently stopped by the 2026 BET Awards' media house to speak with Hollywood Unlocked and The Shade Room about her renewed beauty brand, responding to haters, and more. She took advantage of the opportunity to share an exciting update. It seems like Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are officially engaged, and are planning an "official" wedding for next year.

This implies they already married privately, an idea the couple has already hinted at over the past few years. However, it seems like they want to make things even more official via a lavish bash celebrating their love.

Speaking to HU, the entrepreneur responded to a question about her tweet concerning wedding planning, which led her to share the big news and flaunt her engagement ring. "I am [wedding planning]," she remarked. "I am planning my official wedding next year, 2027, in May."

"Well, we have an official wedding planned for 2027," Fletcher told TSR. "And I'm really excited. But I'm real nervous. Because, like, damn, I'm grown as hell. A wedding! Like, ooh! But I'm excited... I'm thinking destination [wedding]. No, I want to do both [destination and traditional], though. I want to invite everybody. And I know everybody can't do destination just because of whatever personal things. But I do want to go far away and have me a nice lil' destination wedding."

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Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo's Relationship

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have always faced relationship drama, which makes affirmations like these all the more important. For example, TikToker Kaleigh C recently accused Moneybagg of cheating, claims which immediately set fans off and caused a lot of debate.

These rumors have also hit Fletcher as well, but they continue to shrug them off and focus on their dynamic instead. For all these reasons and more is why they might have kept their initial wedding a secret.