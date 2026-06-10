Drake Continues His Chart Dominance With Eye-Popping Fourth-Week Sales Projections For "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake's "ICEMAN" album was the most anticipated of the entire year, and so far, it is living up to the hype, at least on the charts.

Drake remains at the top of his game when it comes to topping the charts and delivering hits. On his new album ICEMAN, the Canadian megastar has proven that his career is still very much alive. While he did take one of the biggest Ls in hip-hop history, he has promptly bounced back impressively.

Over the past three weeks, ICEMAN has remained at the top of the Billboard 200. It sold 465K units in its first week, before selling 235K in the second week. He then followed this up with 174K in the third week. This is a seriously impressive showing, especially when you consider how albums seem to drop off fast these days.

ICEMAN is now going into its fourth week on the charts, and it appears as though the album is set to sustain its success. According to Kurrco, the project will remain at number one on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, the project will sell upwards of 137K units.

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Drake's ICEMAN Continues To Thrive

In addition to all of this, Drake currently has two songs in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10. Those songs are "Janice STFU," which previously spent two weeks at number one. Moreover, he also has "Shabang," which has been a viral hit thanks to the unique flow and production that adorn the track.

In the eyes of Drake fans, and even some of his haters, this album has proven to be a return to form. Throughout the project, the artist delivers bar-heavy testimonials as well as melodic hits that prove Drake still has the range necessary to be rap's top dog.

Of course, he still has his detractors, and that will never change. But for now, it is impossible to deny the impact this album is having.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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