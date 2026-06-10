Drake remains at the top of his game when it comes to topping the charts and delivering hits. On his new album ICEMAN, the Canadian megastar has proven that his career is still very much alive. While he did take one of the biggest Ls in hip-hop history, he has promptly bounced back impressively.

Over the past three weeks, ICEMAN has remained at the top of the Billboard 200. It sold 465K units in its first week, before selling 235K in the second week. He then followed this up with 174K in the third week. This is a seriously impressive showing, especially when you consider how albums seem to drop off fast these days.

ICEMAN is now going into its fourth week on the charts, and it appears as though the album is set to sustain its success. According to Kurrco, the project will remain at number one on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, the project will sell upwards of 137K units.

Drake's ICEMAN Continues To Thrive

In addition to all of this, Drake currently has two songs in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10. Those songs are "Janice STFU," which previously spent two weeks at number one. Moreover, he also has "Shabang," which has been a viral hit thanks to the unique flow and production that adorn the track.

In the eyes of Drake fans, and even some of his haters, this album has proven to be a return to form. Throughout the project, the artist delivers bar-heavy testimonials as well as melodic hits that prove Drake still has the range necessary to be rap's top dog.

Of course, he still has his detractors, and that will never change. But for now, it is impossible to deny the impact this album is having.