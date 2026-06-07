Drake's "ICEMAN" Stays At Number One On Billboard 200 In Its Third Week

Drake is looking to dominate the summer with his new albums, of which ICEMAN is leading the charge on the charts. As covered by Billboard, it just landed its third straight week at number one on their 200 albums chart, and this sets him up for more impressive metrics.

Per Luminate, the project earned around 171K album-equivalent units in its third week of release in the United States. According to chart data, if Drizzy secures another week at number one, he will boast the longest-running chart-topping LP of 2026 albums so far. His three weeks at the top tied him with Noah Kahan's The Great Divide and BTS' ARIRANG.

Also, the 6ix God is now tied with Adele as the artist with the ninth-most weeks at number one in the Billboard 200 album chart's history. They both have 40.

Drake has 14 other chart-topping albums, and ICEMAN became the fifth one to spend at least three weeks atop the chart. The last time this happened was with Certified Lover Boy in 2021, which spent five weeks at number one. His album with the most weeks atop the chart, specifically a whopping 13 of them, is 2016's Views.

Drake's Billboard Hits

However, that's not the OVO mogul's only full-length in the Billboard 200 albums chart's top ten this week. Drake's R&B-centric HABIBTI is also on there at number ten, moving around 41K album-equivalent units in its third week of release. The one left out of this trilogy chart-wise is the club-ready MAID OF HONOUR, although cuts like "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red, "Stuck," and "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy remain favorites for many fans.

Elsewhere, Drake's individual songs are also finding Billboard success. "Janice STFU" also spent multiple weeks at number one, this time on the Hot 100 chart. We'll see if it nabs a third week as a chart-topper as well.