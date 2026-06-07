Drake's "ICEMAN" Stays At Number One On Billboard 200 In Its Third Week

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake ICEMAN Stays Number One Billboard 200 Third Week
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (left) looks up at the scoreboard as Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic (right) watches the action against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
If Drake's "ICEMAN" goes number one next week on the Billboard 200 albums chart, it will be the longest-running chart-topper of the year.

Drake is looking to dominate the summer with his new albums, of which ICEMAN is leading the charge on the charts. As covered by Billboard, it just landed its third straight week at number one on their 200 albums chart, and this sets him up for more impressive metrics.

Per Luminate, the project earned around 171K album-equivalent units in its third week of release in the United States. According to chart data, if Drizzy secures another week at number one, he will boast the longest-running chart-topping LP of 2026 albums so far. His three weeks at the top tied him with Noah Kahan's The Great Divide and BTS' ARIRANG.

Also, the 6ix God is now tied with Adele as the artist with the ninth-most weeks at number one in the Billboard 200 album chart's history. They both have 40.

Drake has 14 other chart-topping albums, and ICEMAN became the fifth one to spend at least three weeks atop the chart. The last time this happened was with Certified Lover Boy in 2021, which spent five weeks at number one. His album with the most weeks atop the chart, specifically a whopping 13 of them, is 2016's Views.

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Drake's Billboard Hits

However, that's not the OVO mogul's only full-length in the Billboard 200 albums chart's top ten this week. Drake's R&B-centric HABIBTI is also on there at number ten, moving around 41K album-equivalent units in its third week of release. The one left out of this trilogy chart-wise is the club-ready MAID OF HONOUR, although cuts like "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red, "Stuck," and "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy remain favorites for many fans.

Elsewhere, Drake's individual songs are also finding Billboard success. "Janice STFU" also spent multiple weeks at number one, this time on the Hot 100 chart. We'll see if it nabs a third week as a chart-topper as well.

All in all, none of this is all too surprising for the Toronto superstar. Fans waited both patiently and ravenously for ICEMAN, and all the hype, debate, and beef-centric controversy has been paying off. It will likely continue to do so throughout the year.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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