Drake's Sound Engineer Reveals Original Tracklists For "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR"

Drake fans are getting a rare look at what could have been. On Thursday (June 4), longtime OVO engineer Noel Cadastre, better known to fans as OVO Noel, pulled back the curtain on the making of Drake's recent three-album run. He shared what appear to be the original tracklists for ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. The photos showed studio spreadsheets detailing each project's songs along with sections for mixes, approvals, masters, and production notes.

For the most part, ICEMAN stayed remarkably close to the version fans ultimately received. However, the documents reveal a few interesting changes that occurred during the final stages of the rollout.

One of the biggest discoveries involves HABIBTI. According to the spreadsheet, the album originally included "Vital," a song that has become something of a mythical record within Drake's fanbase. Instead, the track was ultimately replaced by "Classic" before the album's release.

OVO Noel Shares Tracklist Drafts

The mention of "Vital" immediately caught the attention of longtime OVO supporters.

"WE ALMOST GOT VITAL? NAH IT MIGHT FINALLY BE DROPPING SOON," one person wrote in the comments.

The song dates back nearly a decade and was first teased during Drake's Boy Meets World Tour in 2017. Despite never receiving an official release, the track eventually leaked online and has remained one of the most requested unreleased Drake records ever since. Seeing it listed on an official working tracklist confirms that it was at least considered for inclusion at some point during the album's development.

Elsewhere, fans noticed a few title changes. Fan-favorite hit "Janice STFU" appears to have originally been titled simply "Janice," while another track called "Firm Friends" may have previously existed under the name "Can't Play Switzerland."

The documents also suggest that Drake was still making adjustments late in the process. "I'm Spent" featuring Loe Shimmy appears to have been added relatively late in HABIBTI's assembly, while MAID OF HONOUR seemingly remained untouched from its original sequencing through release.

The reveal gives fans another glimpse into the meticulous process behind Drake's latest era. While artists frequently make last-minute changes before an album drops, it is rare to see the actual working documents that show how those decisions unfolded in real time.

Three weeks after their arrival, Drake's latest releases continue to dominate conversation across hip-hop.