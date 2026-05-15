Akademiks Can Barely Keep His Eyes Open During Drake's “Habibti” Listening Session

Someone said that we’ve been “deprived” of Drake’s music for two and a half years. Not sure if that’s how everyone feels because, frankly, the anti-Drake sentiment has been persistent since 2024. None of the songs he released during the ICEMAN rollout really had staying power like that. “Which One” with Central Cee and “What Did I Miss?” certainly made their rounds, but it wasn’t anything that felt ubiquitous in the same way his music did before the rap beef.

So, the big shocker of the final episode of the ICEMAN livestream happened right at the end, when he announced that he had two other albums to accompany the highly anticipated ICEMAN: Maid Of Honour and Habibti. With three albums in total, Drake, once again, inundated us with more music than we know what to do with, and it seems that not even his most steadfast supporters were able to keep their eyes open during last night’s listening sessions.

Akademiks, who finally got to meet his GOAT and appeared in the livestream last night, was struggling to stay awake, as one video from Elliott Wilson showed. While listening to Habibti, you could see Akademiks barely bobbing his head while trying to keep his eyes open. We won’t immediately declare that the album is a snoozefest–after all, getting through three projects in the middle of the night following an hour-plus long livestream would probably make anyone tired.

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Drake & Akademiks Finally Meet

With the rollout largely centering around streamers and streaming culture, it only made sense that Drake involved Akademiks in the release. The two finally linked up after years–and probably a bit of reluctance on Drake’s part. Drake also gifted an OVO Chain to Ak to commemorate the moment. Check out the clip of Ak above.