"Which One" is the latest single from the highly anticipated Drake album Iceman, and it marks another link-up with the UK's Central Cee. They previously traded bars via their "On The Radar" freestyle, but this marks their first official collaboration... And they wanted to treat it with that level of pomp and circumstance.

On the day of the track's release (Friday, July 25), Drizzy pulled up to Manchester on his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U UK tour with PND and brought Cench along for the ride. They premiered their new single live for the first time, giving cheering fans a pretty notable performance caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. All die-hards hope is that we get a similar experience for future Iceman singles – or, of course, for the whole album, if it drops soon.

If you still haven't heard the cut, we recommend a spin. It's another dancehall and Afrobeat-inspired cut from the 6ix God with a nasty synth bass, a wavy beat switch with watery pads, and charismatic vocal melodies from Drake and Central Cee.

We will see what's next in this new album era. This is very different to "What Did I Miss?," which means we're likely in for another versatile LP.

Drake "Which One"

For those unaware of the context behind "Which One," this track first emerged during the Toronto superstar's Wireless Festival takeover a few weeks ago in London. While some fans thought it would come out earlier, it wasn't until Drake's Iceman "Episode 2" stream that we finally got the official version in all its glory.

It also follows some interesting comments from The Boy about UK rappers versus United States MCs, which Central Cee hasn't really spoken on. He said British lyricists are superior to the homegrown counterparts, which inspired a lot of heated social media debate.