Drake vowed that he's been good to the people he's met in the music industry and shut down the idea that he's a "snake" while addressing his fans at a concert in Amsterdam, this week. He's been performing in Europe for his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU tour with PartyNextDoor.

“I hope you get everything you want,” Drake said, as caught by Complex. “Never give up. Keep going, not even on some preachy sh*t. This might be the moment that you need to hear it. And the biggest thing I would say to you is I didn’t get here by being a piece of sh*t. I didn’t get here by being a snake. I didn’t get here by being a d*ckhead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight.”

He continued: “That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025, trust me. And I appreciate you always supporting me, always being there for me. I love y’all. I don’t have no jokes tonight. I usually tell a joke or some sh*t but tonight it’s no jokes. It’s just love. I appreciate you so much. I’m working on this album for y’all, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about.”

As videos of the speech have circulated on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "The white side of drake is so good at being a victim," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Others brought up Kendrick Lamar's scathing criticism of Drake during their viral feud. One wrote: "Kendrick Lamar turned this n***a into a motivational speaker."

Drake "Iceman" Album

Drake's comments come as he continues to prepare for the release of his next solo studio album, Iceman. He has still not confirmed a release date for the project, although he's hinted that it's "coming soon."