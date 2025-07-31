Drake vowed that he's been good to the people he's met in the music industry and shut down the idea that he's a "snake" while addressing his fans at a concert in Amsterdam, this week. He's been performing in Europe for his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU tour with PartyNextDoor.
“I hope you get everything you want,” Drake said, as caught by Complex. “Never give up. Keep going, not even on some preachy sh*t. This might be the moment that you need to hear it. And the biggest thing I would say to you is I didn’t get here by being a piece of sh*t. I didn’t get here by being a snake. I didn’t get here by being a d*ckhead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight.”
He continued: “That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025, trust me. And I appreciate you always supporting me, always being there for me. I love y’all. I don’t have no jokes tonight. I usually tell a joke or some sh*t but tonight it’s no jokes. It’s just love. I appreciate you so much. I’m working on this album for y’all, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about.”
As videos of the speech have circulated on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "The white side of drake is so good at being a victim," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Others brought up Kendrick Lamar's scathing criticism of Drake during their viral feud. One wrote: "Kendrick Lamar turned this n***a into a motivational speaker."
Drake "Iceman" Album
Drake's comments come as he continues to prepare for the release of his next solo studio album, Iceman. He has still not confirmed a release date for the project, although he's hinted that it's "coming soon."
He dropped the second single, "Which One," featuring Central Cee, last week. While in Manchester for his ongoing tour, he brought out Central Cee to perform the song together live for the first time.