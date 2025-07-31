Drake Promises He's Not A Snake During Candid Speech At Amsterdam Concert

BY Cole Blake 704 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Fans have been questioning Drake's character since Kendrick Lamar released his scathing diss tracks against him in 2024.

Drake vowed that he's been good to the people he's met in the music industry and shut down the idea that he's a "snake" while addressing his fans at a concert in Amsterdam, this week. He's been performing in Europe for his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU tour with PartyNextDoor.

“I hope you get everything you want,” Drake said, as caught by Complex. “Never give up. Keep going, not even on some preachy sh*t. This might be the moment that you need to hear it. And the biggest thing I would say to you is I didn’t get here by being a piece of sh*t. I didn’t get here by being a snake. I didn’t get here by being a d*ckhead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight.”

He continued: “That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025, trust me. And I appreciate you always supporting me, always being there for me. I love y’all. I don’t have no jokes tonight. I usually tell a joke or some sh*t but tonight it’s no jokes. It’s just love. I appreciate you so much. I’m working on this album for y’all, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about.”

As videos of the speech have circulated on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "The white side of drake is so good at being a victim," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Others brought up Kendrick Lamar's scathing criticism of Drake during their viral feud. One wrote: "Kendrick Lamar turned this n***a into a motivational speaker."

Read More: Drake & Central Cee's "Which One" Heads For High-Ranking Debut On The Billboard Hot 100

Drake "Iceman" Album

Drake's comments come as he continues to prepare for the release of his next solo studio album, Iceman. He has still not confirmed a release date for the project, although he's hinted that it's "coming soon."

He dropped the second single, "Which One," featuring Central Cee, last week. While in Manchester for his ongoing tour, he brought out Central Cee to perform the song together live for the first time.

Read More: Drake Postpones Manchester Show At The Last Minute, Citing "Travel Logistics"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Fans Theorize Drake Was Dissing Kendrick Lamar With Pinocchio Reference On "Iceman" Stream 5.3K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake's Wireless Festival Performances Featured Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Skepta & Countless More Guests 1.7K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake & Central Cee's "Which One" Heads For High-Ranking Debut On The Billboard Hot 100 4.0K
Comments 3