Drake Expected To Take Over Jay-Z's Billboard Record With "ICEMAN" Trilogy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Expected Take Over Jay Z Billboard Record ICEMAN Trilogy
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake let off a few disses against Jay-Z on "ICEMAN," so topping this Billboard achievement would add even more context.

Drake and his former collaborator Jay-Z have shared a pretty contentious relationship over the course of their careers. What began as competitive respect seems to have soured into resentful contempt, as Drizzy dissed Hov multiple times on ICEMAN, one of his three new albums. As it turns out, this might gain more context if the Toronto superstar breaks the Brooklyn mogul's staggering Billboard record.

Drake is aiming for a big ICEMAN debut, as it could sell up to 520K album-equivalent units in its first week based on early projections. This sets it up for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart, which would mark his 15th chart-topper. This would break The Boy's current tie with Jay for the most number one albums by a rapper, according to chart data on Twitter. They both have 14 chart-toppers at press time. What's more is that they have the tie for the most number one albums by a male solo artist in general.

If the OVO mogul gets ICEMAN to go number one, he would be at 15, tying him with Taylor Swift for the most number one albums by a soloist. Only The Beatles have more chart-topping full-lengths with 19. Of course, there's also a chance the 6ix God surpasses Taylor if MAID OF HONOUR or HABIBTI eventually go number one.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake & Jay-Z Beef

This joins more gargantuan commercial success for Drake. For example, according to Kurrco on Instagram, he got 250 million listens on Spotify on Friday (May 15), when the albums came out. This reportedly broke the record for the biggest streaming day for a male artist in the streaming platform's history.

So if this albums record also joins that achievement roster, it wouldn't be surprising. We'll see what the final tally looks like.

For those unaware, Jay-Z recently spoke on alleged beef with Drake. This was during a GQ interview that contained reflections on the Kendrick Lamar battle and K.Dot's Super Bowl halftime show slot.

"I chose the guy that was having a monster year," he remarked. "I think it was the right choice. What do I care about them two guys battling? What’s that got to do with me? Have at it. They drag everybody in it, like everyone’s part of this conspiracy to undermine Drake, I guess. But, it’s like, what the f**k? I’m f***ing Jay-Z."

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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