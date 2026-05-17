Drake Expected To Take Over Jay-Z's Billboard Record With "ICEMAN" Trilogy

Drake and his former collaborator Jay-Z have shared a pretty contentious relationship over the course of their careers. What began as competitive respect seems to have soured into resentful contempt, as Drizzy dissed Hov multiple times on ICEMAN, one of his three new albums. As it turns out, this might gain more context if the Toronto superstar breaks the Brooklyn mogul's staggering Billboard record.

Drake is aiming for a big ICEMAN debut, as it could sell up to 520K album-equivalent units in its first week based on early projections. This sets it up for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart, which would mark his 15th chart-topper. This would break The Boy's current tie with Jay for the most number one albums by a rapper, according to chart data on Twitter. They both have 14 chart-toppers at press time. What's more is that they have the tie for the most number one albums by a male solo artist in general.

If the OVO mogul gets ICEMAN to go number one, he would be at 15, tying him with Taylor Swift for the most number one albums by a soloist. Only The Beatles have more chart-topping full-lengths with 19. Of course, there's also a chance the 6ix God surpasses Taylor if MAID OF HONOUR or HABIBTI eventually go number one.

Drake & Jay-Z Beef

This joins more gargantuan commercial success for Drake. For example, according to Kurrco on Instagram, he got 250 million listens on Spotify on Friday (May 15), when the albums came out. This reportedly broke the record for the biggest streaming day for a male artist in the streaming platform's history.

So if this albums record also joins that achievement roster, it wouldn't be surprising. We'll see what the final tally looks like.

For those unaware, Jay-Z recently spoke on alleged beef with Drake. This was during a GQ interview that contained reflections on the Kendrick Lamar battle and K.Dot's Super Bowl halftime show slot.