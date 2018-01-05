number one albums
- NumbersFuture Reflects On Seven Number One AlbumsFuture proves he's one of the game's most consistent artists with "High Off Life's" gargantuan first week. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Hits The Studio With Elton John: Hip-Hop's Obsession With The Pop IdolFuture flies to London for a once in a lifetime recording session with Sir Elton John.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Hits Album Sales Milestone Only Reached By Sir Elton JohnWhat does it take to be number one?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott Reassures Fans He Still Has #1 Album During VMA PerformanceDespite what Nicki Minaj said, Travis Scott is out here celebrating having the #1 album right now. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicGucci Mane Ties Record For Most Top 10 Albums On Billboard Rap ChartsGucci Mane hits another incredible feat in his career. By Aron A.