Drake's "Janice STFU" Hits Spotify Milestone Amid Billboard Dominance

Drake already secured a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Janice STFU," one of the standout tracks on his new album ICEMAN. It topped the charts for a second week in a row, and it has now achieved another milestone on Spotify.

As caught by Kurrco on Instagram, the record now boasts over 100 million streams on the digital streaming platform. This makes it the first non-single song from the tracklist to surpass this metric ("What Did I Miss?" has over 226 million streams at press time). More specifically, as of writing this article, "Janice STFU" has earned more than 105 million streams. The runner-ups as far as the most streamed ICEMAN cuts at press time are "National Treasures" with around 74 million streams, "Whisper My Name" with 67 million, "Ran To Atlanta" featuring Future and Molly Santana with 66 million, and "Shabang" with 63 million.

Thanks to its infectious chorus melody, a woozy and intoxicating beat, and some solid verse performances from Drizzy, "Janice STFU" will probably continue to get spins all throughout 2026 and beyond. The question now is whether or not it will spend another week atop Billboard's Hot 100.

Drake's "Janice STFU" Disses

Elsewhere, other discussions around Drake's "Janice STFU" concern the people the 6ix God dissed on it. When ICEMAN dropped, fans immediately caught disses towards the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z (whose response emerged soon after at the Roots Picnic festival). But as fans kept listening more and more, they picked up on more shots.

What's more is that the artists themselves that Drake purportedly dissed on "Janice STFU" spoke out about it. Sauce Walka pointed to shots in his direction following leaked audio of him threatening to shoot up Drizzy's car.