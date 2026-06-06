Drake's "Janice STFU" Hits Spotify Milestone Amid Billboard Dominance

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Janice STFU Spotify Milestone Billboard Dominance
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake's "Janice STFU" has also prompted multiple beef discussions following the release of "ICEMAN," specifically Joe Budden and Sauce Walka.

Drake already secured a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Janice STFU," one of the standout tracks on his new album ICEMAN. It topped the charts for a second week in a row, and it has now achieved another milestone on Spotify.

As caught by Kurrco on Instagram, the record now boasts over 100 million streams on the digital streaming platform. This makes it the first non-single song from the tracklist to surpass this metric ("What Did I Miss?" has over 226 million streams at press time). More specifically, as of writing this article, "Janice STFU" has earned more than 105 million streams. The runner-ups as far as the most streamed ICEMAN cuts at press time are "National Treasures" with around 74 million streams, "Whisper My Name" with 67 million, "Ran To Atlanta" featuring Future and Molly Santana with 66 million, and "Shabang" with 63 million.

Thanks to its infectious chorus melody, a woozy and intoxicating beat, and some solid verse performances from Drizzy, "Janice STFU" will probably continue to get spins all throughout 2026 and beyond. The question now is whether or not it will spend another week atop Billboard's Hot 100.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Drake's "Janice STFU" Disses

Elsewhere, other discussions around Drake's "Janice STFU" concern the people the 6ix God dissed on it. When ICEMAN dropped, fans immediately caught disses towards the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z (whose response emerged soon after at the Roots Picnic festival). But as fans kept listening more and more, they picked up on more shots.

What's more is that the artists themselves that Drake purportedly dissed on "Janice STFU" spoke out about it. Sauce Walka pointed to shots in his direction following leaked audio of him threatening to shoot up Drizzy's car.

Also, Joe Budden was the subject of much debate, as many fans unearthed an old clip of his that suggests he might be the "Janice" the Toronto superstar hopes would "STFU." He commented on the theory and posited it could very well be true, although others have alternative theories. For all these reasons and more, Drake's "Janice STFU" has listeners hooked.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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