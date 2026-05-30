Joe Budden Believes Drake's "Janice STFU" May Be Dissing Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Believes Drake Janice STFU Dissing Him
Oct 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Joe Budden had overall positive things to say about Drake's "ICEMAN," but that doesn't make up for years of beef.

Drake made disses a huge part of his new album ICEMAN, so much so that fans are still picking up on purported shots a week after its release. Joe Budden recently reacted to rumors that "Janice STFU" is a diss towards him, taking to his self-titled podcast to reflect.

DJ Akademiks previously dismissed this notion, but it seems like Joe found it more likely than not, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter. For those unaware, these rumors began because of a resurfaced clip of Budden saying his "given white woman name" is Janice and telling his cohosts to "shut the f**k up." Drake had explicit Joe Budden disses on ICEMAN, but this more subtle alleged diss might join that pack when it's all said and done.

"I don't even know how this came about," Budden remarked, questioning who dug for that clip. He said "Janice" is his white woman name for when he wants to act like a "Karen," a catch-all term for annoying, overzealous, and usually racist white women.

The cohosts seemed to mostly agree that Joe is probably Janice in comparison to other interpretations, such as a UMG executive or the mother of Baby Keem. They posited that the only one Drizzy wants to actually "shut the f**k up" is the former rapper running a hugely successful podcast.

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Drake's Joe Budden Beef

Budden brought up how "Janice STFU" contains many other disses, so maybe he can't insert himself as "Janice" just yet. "The funny s**t is, I'm Janice even if I ain't Janice now," he expressed. "I seen some n***as out there mad I'm Janice."

Marc Lamont Hill wondered if Drake explicitly denied the Budden allusion to Akademiks. Then, the Joe Budden Podcast listened to "Janice STFU" to find more potential connections, although it's all too vague to be too conclusive about.

We'll see if either party here speaks out any further about this speculation or their years-long beef. While diss tracks peppered that history, Budden's criticisms of the 6ix God are what make up most of its relevance. But he had a lot of positive things to say about ICEMAN, so he gives credit when it's due.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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