Joe Budden Believes Drake's "Janice STFU" May Be Dissing Him

Drake made disses a huge part of his new album ICEMAN, so much so that fans are still picking up on purported shots a week after its release. Joe Budden recently reacted to rumors that "Janice STFU" is a diss towards him, taking to his self-titled podcast to reflect.

DJ Akademiks previously dismissed this notion, but it seems like Joe found it more likely than not, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter. For those unaware, these rumors began because of a resurfaced clip of Budden saying his "given white woman name" is Janice and telling his cohosts to "shut the f**k up." Drake had explicit Joe Budden disses on ICEMAN, but this more subtle alleged diss might join that pack when it's all said and done.

"I don't even know how this came about," Budden remarked, questioning who dug for that clip. He said "Janice" is his white woman name for when he wants to act like a "Karen," a catch-all term for annoying, overzealous, and usually racist white women.

The cohosts seemed to mostly agree that Joe is probably Janice in comparison to other interpretations, such as a UMG executive or the mother of Baby Keem. They posited that the only one Drizzy wants to actually "shut the f**k up" is the former rapper running a hugely successful podcast.

Drake's Joe Budden Beef

Budden brought up how "Janice STFU" contains many other disses, so maybe he can't insert himself as "Janice" just yet. "The funny s**t is, I'm Janice even if I ain't Janice now," he expressed. "I seen some n***as out there mad I'm Janice."

Marc Lamont Hill wondered if Drake explicitly denied the Budden allusion to Akademiks. Then, the Joe Budden Podcast listened to "Janice STFU" to find more potential connections, although it's all too vague to be too conclusive about.