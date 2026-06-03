Deep Sleep (Janice STFU Freestyle) - Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay has been through a lot over the past few months, and now, he is speaking his mind over a Drake instrumental.

Said, Merryanna, it's been so long since you texted me I started movin' reckless plus I know what you expect from me I'm stuck on marijuana, guess it's better than the ecstasy Hard times just kept on testin' me, I know you want the best for me

Drake 's ICEMAN is the biggest album on the planet, and "Janice STFU" continues to be the biggest song. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that some artists would want to lend their voice to the track's instrumental. The latest artist to do this is none other than Lil Tjay , who just dropped off "Deep Sleep." There are various melodic interpolations going on with this freestyle. Not to mention, he speaks on some of the things he has been through as of late. He even makes sure to take some shots at Adin Ross in the process. If you're a fan of Tjay, this will be a must-listen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!