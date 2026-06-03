Deep Sleep (Janice STFU Freestyle) - Song by Lil Tjay

Drake's ICEMAN is the biggest album on the planet, and "Janice STFU" continues to be the biggest song. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that some artists would want to lend their voice to the track's instrumental. The latest artist to do this is none other than Lil Tjay, who just dropped off "Deep Sleep." There are various melodic interpolations going on with this freestyle. Not to mention, he speaks on some of the things he has been through as of late. He even makes sure to take some shots at Adin Ross in the process. If you're a fan of Tjay, this will be a must-listen.
Release Date: June 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Deep Sleep
Said, Merryanna, it's been so long since you texted me
I started movin' reckless plus I know what you expect from me
I'm stuck on marijuana, guess it's better than the ecstasy
Hard times just kept on testin' me, I know you want the best for me