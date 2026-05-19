"Janice STFU" - Song by Drake

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screen Shot 2026-05-19 at 3.11.56 PM Screen Shot 2026-05-19 at 3.11.56 PM
"Janice STFU" is on pace to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and we're not mad at that.

Drake could’ve done just about anything across this trilogy of albums, but without one undeniable bop to anchor ICEMAN, people probably would’ve been far less forgiving about how fixated he remains on 2024. Fortunately, “Janice STFU” stands out as one of the album’s immediate highlights. Even if it’s still weighed down by another round of Kendrick Lamar references and Drake’s continued obsession with white validation discourse, the flip of “I Follow Rivers” by Lykke Li turns into this deeply euphoric, Auto-Tuned warble as Drake slides through different pitches on the hook. The verses deliver a few signature quotables, too, but if there’s one chorus on ICEMAN that instantly sticks, it’s the one on “Janice STFU.” Read our review of ICEMAN here.

Release Date: May 15h, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: ICEMAN

Quotable Lyrics
Difference between n***as gettin' you out of your deal and lettin' you out of your deal, damn
Against your will, how many new names do you got on your will? Damn
How many more times is y'all gon' keep callin' it soft when it's silk? Damn

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment"
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Music Drake Takes Numerous Swings At Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, & The West Coast On "ICEMAN"
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Music Who Will Be Featured On Drake's "ICEMAN"?
iceman hottt Reviews Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review
Comments 0