"Janice STFU" - Song by Drake

Drake could’ve done just about anything across this trilogy of albums, but without one undeniable bop to anchor ICEMAN, people probably would’ve been far less forgiving about how fixated he remains on 2024. Fortunately, “Janice STFU” stands out as one of the album’s immediate highlights. Even if it’s still weighed down by another round of Kendrick Lamar references and Drake’s continued obsession with white validation discourse, the flip of “I Follow Rivers” by Lykke Li turns into this deeply euphoric, Auto-Tuned warble as Drake slides through different pitches on the hook. The verses deliver a few signature quotables, too, but if there’s one chorus on ICEMAN that instantly sticks, it’s the one on “Janice STFU.” Read our review of ICEMAN here.