Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and despite everything that has happened these past couple of years, he remains near the top. Overall, ICEMAN has proven to be a massive hit. The same can be said of HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR.

This week, the Billboard Hot 100 is coming out on Wednesday, and there is a realistic chance that Drizzy logs over 40 tracks on the charts. Even if he doesn't do that, he will likely surpass Morgan Wallen's record of 37 simultaneous debuts on the Hot 100.

Many have wondered which Drake track will end up going number one. Unfortunately, for the artist, he still needs to contend with Ella Langley, whose song "Choosin' Texas" has been a stubborn number one for weeks.

That said, early forecasts are now claiming that if Drake does take the number one spot, it will be with "Janice STFU."

Drake Is On The Cusp Of Another Number One Song

"Janice STFU" has been far and away the runaway hit from the ICEMAN project. While some feel as though "Shabang" could also become a number one song, it is clear that "Janice STFU" is the song of the summer. At least for now.

At this time, Drake occupies the top three spots on the Billboard 200. He is now the first artist to debut with three albums in the top three spots. Overall, this is a spectacular achievement. It speaks to Drake's longevity and ability to own the narrative.