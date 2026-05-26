Which Drake Song Is Challenging Ella Langley For Number One On The Billboard Hot 100?

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors
Nov 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (white coat) sits courtside during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is looking to get yet another number one hit under his belt, although Ella Langley is going to be right there with him.

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and despite everything that has happened these past couple of years, he remains near the top. Overall, ICEMAN has proven to be a massive hit. The same can be said of HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR.

This week, the Billboard Hot 100 is coming out on Wednesday, and there is a realistic chance that Drizzy logs over 40 tracks on the charts. Even if he doesn't do that, he will likely surpass Morgan Wallen's record of 37 simultaneous debuts on the Hot 100.

Many have wondered which Drake track will end up going number one. Unfortunately, for the artist, he still needs to contend with Ella Langley, whose song "Choosin' Texas" has been a stubborn number one for weeks.

That said, early forecasts are now claiming that if Drake does take the number one spot, it will be with "Janice STFU."

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake Is On The Cusp Of Another Number One Song

"Janice STFU" has been far and away the runaway hit from the ICEMAN project. While some feel as though "Shabang" could also become a number one song, it is clear that "Janice STFU" is the song of the summer. At least for now.

At this time, Drake occupies the top three spots on the Billboard 200. He is now the first artist to debut with three albums in the top three spots. Overall, this is a spectacular achievement. It speaks to Drake's longevity and ability to own the narrative.

Moreover, he now has 15 number ones, which is a hip-hop record. He is also tied with Taylor Swift for the most number ones by a solo act. Needless to say, Drake's career was never actually dead.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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