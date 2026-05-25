The Grammys Allegedly Reached Out To Drake For "ICEMAN" Submissions

Drake is dominating commercial metrics with his new albums ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, and it seems like critics-based institutions want in on the fun. There are rumors floating around that the Recording Academy reached out to Drizzy, OVO, and their major parent label UMG regarding potential submissions to the Grammy Awards next year.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, alleged sources within the OVO camp allegedly claimed the Recording Academy wants the 6ix God to submit his new material for Grammys consideration. Historically, Drake has declined Grammys submissions multiple times, although he's been nominated a few times recently.

These have been for his collab albums with PARTYNEXTDOOR and 21 Savage, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and Her Loss, respectively. But the last time The Boy submitted solo work was for the Scorpion era, as all subsequent submissions were for collabs on other folks' projects or loosie collabs.

How Many Grammys Does Drake Have?

Overall, he has five wins to his name from 56 nominations at press time. These wins include Best Melodic Rap Performance for "WAIT FOR U" with Future and Tems, Best Rap Song for "God's Plan," Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Hotline Bling," and Best Rap Album for Take Care.

What's more is that this alleged Grammys reach-out might result in more trouble between Drake and UMG. For those unaware, he's appealing a dismissed defamation lawsuit against the label for releasing the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us."

According to these new rumors, Drizzy cited a longstanding lack of belief in the awards process in his declination of submissions. The alleged OVO sources reportedly claimed UMG is joining the Recording Academy in pushing strongly for these submissions. In fact, the alleged sources allegedly claimed he threatened UMG with legal action over this matter.