Drake's "Shabang" Remixed With "Hickory Dickory Dock" To Hilarious Results

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Shabang Remix Hickory Dickory Dock
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Even the most staunch Drake haters wouldn't call him a nursery rhyme rapper, except whoever put "Shabang" over "Hickory Dickory Dock."

If you are an online hip-hop head, you have most likely seen Spectre mashups on social media, and they are very funny. Whether they're legitimately compelling remixes or a Kendrick Lamar verse over the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse theme, they're all in good fun. The latest viral instance of this is thanks to Drake, as his standout ICEMAN track "Shabang" has an eerily similar flow to the classic nursery rhyme "Hickory Dickory Dock."

Spectre posted this on Twitter, and folks had a lot of different reactions to it. Many were already clowning the "Shabang" flow, so this is just more vindication. Others just found it really funny, and there were other people who took more offense to the comparison, albeit with some concessions. "ngl ur working overtime on all the drake hate but this one is kinda funny," one fan replied.

Considering that "Hickory Dickory Dock" dates back to at least 1744, this is just timeless music rearing its head again. Maybe "Shabang" will have that reputation one day among hip-hop fans. This specific Spectre mashup on social media was by QoQinox.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's Billboard Records

Beyond mashups and track discussions, though, Drake has Billboard records on his plate. He recently became the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three albums in their albums chart's top three, and the first artist ever to have three albums in the top three overall.

ICEMAN went number one, HABIBTI landed at two, and MAID OF HONOUR debuted at three. The Boy sold about 687K album-equivalent units in these projects' first week across all of them. This Billboard 200 performance also broke and tied records with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift respectively concerning the most chart-topping LPs by soloists.

Drake's still waiting on the Billboard Hot 100, though. The chart's delay due to Memorial Day is making fans anticipate his debuts a little longer. Folks expect the Toronto superstar to break Michael Jackson's record for the male soloist with the most number-one songs.

"Shabang" will probably be high on that Hot 100. Will "Hickory Dickory Dock"? Probably not. But it's funny to hear the creativity from fans amid a lot more combative and resentful discussions about this new era.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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