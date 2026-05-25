Drake's "Shabang" Remixed With "Hickory Dickory Dock" To Hilarious Results

If you are an online hip-hop head, you have most likely seen Spectre mashups on social media, and they are very funny. Whether they're legitimately compelling remixes or a Kendrick Lamar verse over the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse theme, they're all in good fun. The latest viral instance of this is thanks to Drake, as his standout ICEMAN track "Shabang" has an eerily similar flow to the classic nursery rhyme "Hickory Dickory Dock."

Spectre posted this on Twitter, and folks had a lot of different reactions to it. Many were already clowning the "Shabang" flow, so this is just more vindication. Others just found it really funny, and there were other people who took more offense to the comparison, albeit with some concessions. "ngl ur working overtime on all the drake hate but this one is kinda funny," one fan replied.

Considering that "Hickory Dickory Dock" dates back to at least 1744, this is just timeless music rearing its head again. Maybe "Shabang" will have that reputation one day among hip-hop fans. This specific Spectre mashup on social media was by QoQinox.

Drake's Billboard Records

Beyond mashups and track discussions, though, Drake has Billboard records on his plate. He recently became the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three albums in their albums chart's top three, and the first artist ever to have three albums in the top three overall.

ICEMAN went number one, HABIBTI landed at two, and MAID OF HONOUR debuted at three. The Boy sold about 687K album-equivalent units in these projects' first week across all of them. This Billboard 200 performance also broke and tied records with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift respectively concerning the most chart-topping LPs by soloists.

Drake's still waiting on the Billboard Hot 100, though. The chart's delay due to Memorial Day is making fans anticipate his debuts a little longer. Folks expect the Toronto superstar to break Michael Jackson's record for the male soloist with the most number-one songs.