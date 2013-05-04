spectre
- Pop CultureDaniel Craig Reflects On His Legacy As "James Bond""James Bond" frontman, Daniel Craig, speaks about his legacy with GQ Magazine. By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Bond 25" Film's 2020 Release Date Gets DelayedDaniel Craig will finalize his acclaimed role in "Bond 25" for the film's 25th installment.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"James Bond" Producer Barbara Broccoli Says There Will Never Be A Female 007Bond will always be a man. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Wayne On Jason Collins Coming Out: "Be You"Speaking about NBA player Jason Collins coming out, Lil Wayne shows his support and says "be you." By Rose Lilah