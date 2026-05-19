Drake’s “ICEMAN” Projected To Dominate Billboard Hot 100 Next Week

BY Aron A.
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Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Are you surprised?

We were all caught off guard on Thursday night once Drake’s final episode of the ICEMAN stream ended and he announced that his highly anticipated album arrived with two sister albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. With over 40 songs released at once, we were overwhelmed with the amount of music we had to sift through. Some may have felt it was an attempt to dominate the charts with a ridiculous amount of music, which would typically be the case, even if the music didn’t hit. But, ICEMAN has produced some pretty strong moments, and it appears that we’ll be seeing much of this album in the top spot of the charts.

According to Talk Of The Charts, Drake is preparing to dominate 14 out of the 15 top spots on the Hot 100 next week. The entirety of them comes from ICEMAN. Projections suggest that “Janice STFU,” “Ran To Atlanta” ft. Molly Santana and Future, and “Whisper My Name” will hold onto the top three spots. While he could’ve had all 15, country singer Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” will block him from claiming the #4 spot. 

We can’t really say we’re surprised, but what seems to be more surprising is that nothing from HABIBTI or MAID OF HONOUR has climbed that far up. Of course, neither of those albums arrived with the same amount of promo and push that ICEMAN had over the past year. 

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

What Other Songs From ICEMAN Will Chart On The Hot 100?

Expected to debut at #5 is “Shabang,” followed by “National Treasures,” “Make Them Cry,” “Dust,” “Make Them Know,” “2 Hard 4The Radio,” “Make Them Pay,” “Plot Twist,” “B’s On The Table,” “Burning Bridges,” and re-entering at #15 is “What Did I Miss.” Check out the full projections above. What’s your favorite song on ICEMAN? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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