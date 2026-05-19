Drake’s “ICEMAN” Projected To Dominate Billboard Hot 100 Next Week

We were all caught off guard on Thursday night once Drake’s final episode of the ICEMAN stream ended and he announced that his highly anticipated album arrived with two sister albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. With over 40 songs released at once, we were overwhelmed with the amount of music we had to sift through. Some may have felt it was an attempt to dominate the charts with a ridiculous amount of music, which would typically be the case, even if the music didn’t hit. But, ICEMAN has produced some pretty strong moments, and it appears that we’ll be seeing much of this album in the top spot of the charts.

According to Talk Of The Charts, Drake is preparing to dominate 14 out of the 15 top spots on the Hot 100 next week. The entirety of them comes from ICEMAN. Projections suggest that “Janice STFU,” “Ran To Atlanta” ft. Molly Santana and Future, and “Whisper My Name” will hold onto the top three spots. While he could’ve had all 15, country singer Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” will block him from claiming the #4 spot.

We can’t really say we’re surprised, but what seems to be more surprising is that nothing from HABIBTI or MAID OF HONOUR has climbed that far up. Of course, neither of those albums arrived with the same amount of promo and push that ICEMAN had over the past year.

What Other Songs From ICEMAN Will Chart On The Hot 100?