Drake Celebrates His Latest Achievements In Style

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake reached numerous milestones on Tuesday, and it was certainly a cause for celebration as the artist took to social media.

Drake remains at the top, even after two years of turbulence. With the release of ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, the artist has been able to top the charts in numerous ways.

For instance, he now owns the top three spots on the Billboard 200. ICEMAN sold 465K units in its first week, while the other two releases were well over the 100K mark. Given the sheer volume of options fans received, this is certainly an impressive feat.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the artist tore up the Billboard Hot 100 with 42 new entries. He scored nine of the top 10 tracks, and he was even able to secure himself a number one hit in "Janice STFU." This is his 14th number one, which means he now has more number ones than Michael Jackson. He also has more number one albums than Jay-Z.

This is cause for celebration, and Drake did just that on Tuesday night, as you can see in a screengrab from social media, below.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Drake Is Having A Blast

Drake can be seen standing in front of a big mirror with blue and silver balloons all around him. Furthermore, there is a big sign on the ground which showcases all of his number one albums and all of his number one songs.

It's a cool way to pat himself on the back for an achievement that has certainly turned a lot of heads. Drake might just have the song of the summer, and there is this sense that he has firmly returned to his songwriting of old.

While this may be hyperbole for some fans, there are those who truly believe Drake has turned a corner. Whether or not he can keep this momentum going is something that still remains to be seen.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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