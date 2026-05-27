Drake Celebrates His Latest Achievements In Style

Drake remains at the top, even after two years of turbulence. With the release of ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, the artist has been able to top the charts in numerous ways.

For instance, he now owns the top three spots on the Billboard 200. ICEMAN sold 465K units in its first week, while the other two releases were well over the 100K mark. Given the sheer volume of options fans received, this is certainly an impressive feat.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the artist tore up the Billboard Hot 100 with 42 new entries. He scored nine of the top 10 tracks, and he was even able to secure himself a number one hit in "Janice STFU." This is his 14th number one, which means he now has more number ones than Michael Jackson. He also has more number one albums than Jay-Z.

This is cause for celebration, and Drake did just that on Tuesday night, as you can see in a screengrab from social media, below.

Drake Is Having A Blast

Drake can be seen standing in front of a big mirror with blue and silver balloons all around him. Furthermore, there is a big sign on the ground which showcases all of his number one albums and all of his number one songs.

It's a cool way to pat himself on the back for an achievement that has certainly turned a lot of heads. Drake might just have the song of the summer, and there is this sense that he has firmly returned to his songwriting of old.