Drake's "ICEMAN" Receives Monstrous Third-Week Sales Projections

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors
Nov 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (white coat) sits courtside during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Drake's "ICEMAN" is going into its third week on the charts, and for now, it is showing no signs of slowing down.

Drake's ICEMAN was easily the most anticipated rap album going into this year. One could even make the argument that it was the most anticipated album, regardless of genre.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the album has been a sales darling. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 465K first-week sales. Subsequently, it remained at number one with 215K units in its second week.

Going into the third week, there has been some curiosity over whether or not Drake would be able to sustain the success. With "Janice STFU" sustaining multiple weeks as the number one song, it has felt as though ICEMAN will see very little fall-off.

That was confirmed by Kurrco on Tuesday. They reported that ICEMAN is projected to be the number one album for a third straight week. Meanwhile, it will likely sell upwards of 174K units.

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Drake Continues To Dominate

This is a massive success for Drake. Just a few months ago, some doubted whether the artist could remain one of the world's top stars. The battle with Kendrick Lamar led to some detractors, but Drake has proven them wrong.

Albums like HABIBTI & MAID OF HONOUR have seen considerable declines over the past week. These albums contained R&B and club-inspired instrumentals. Not to mention, the main attraction was always going to be ICEMAN. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the other two albums in the three-pack are experiencing a bit of a decline.

At the end of the day, one can make the argument that the triple release was more for shock factor than anything else. Regardless, it is clear that Drake accomplished his goal.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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