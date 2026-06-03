Drake's "ICEMAN" Receives Monstrous Third-Week Sales Projections

Drake's ICEMAN was easily the most anticipated rap album going into this year. One could even make the argument that it was the most anticipated album, regardless of genre.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the album has been a sales darling. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 465K first-week sales. Subsequently, it remained at number one with 215K units in its second week.

Going into the third week, there has been some curiosity over whether or not Drake would be able to sustain the success. With "Janice STFU" sustaining multiple weeks as the number one song, it has felt as though ICEMAN will see very little fall-off.

That was confirmed by Kurrco on Tuesday. They reported that ICEMAN is projected to be the number one album for a third straight week. Meanwhile, it will likely sell upwards of 174K units.

Drake Continues To Dominate

This is a massive success for Drake. Just a few months ago, some doubted whether the artist could remain one of the world's top stars. The battle with Kendrick Lamar led to some detractors, but Drake has proven them wrong.

Albums like HABIBTI & MAID OF HONOUR have seen considerable declines over the past week. These albums contained R&B and club-inspired instrumentals. Not to mention, the main attraction was always going to be ICEMAN. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the other two albums in the three-pack are experiencing a bit of a decline.