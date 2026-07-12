DJ Akademiks Claims Drake's Next Record Deal Could Be Worth Billions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Next Record Deal Worth Billions
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (left) looks up at the scoreboard as Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic (right) watches the action against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks was discussing Drake's beef with JAŸ-Z when he suggested Drizzy's next deal could be an unprecedented monster.

Drake has a lot of fans wondering what will go on for his next record deal, as there are rumors the ICEMAN trilogy fulfilled his UMG contract amid his lawsuit against the label over "Not Like Us." That's in appeal after a dismissal, and nobody has been able to officially confirm label details concerning a new deal. But during a livestream in which DJ Akademiks talked about Drizzy's beef with JAŸ-Z, he insinuated the OVO mogul's next record deal could be worth millions.

Ak was talking about the "Pound Cake" duo's recently resurgent beef, stemming from ICEMAN and Hov's Roots Picnic freestyle. His point was that the 6ix God wasn't actually worrying about the Roc Nation mogul, and plans to do with his music what Jay did outside of music. Via Akademiks TV's caption of the moment on Instagram and Akademiks' implied comments, the Toronto superstar could have a gargantuan bag on the way.

"JAŸ-Z isn't on Drake's radar," the commentator remarked. "Yes, he had lines like 'the jig is up' or whatever. But he's not really shooting at Jay. He's not like, 'I got to go compete with Jay.' Jay made his billions outside of music. Drake is trying to get... And by the way, I heard some stuff. But I think the OVO chain prevents me from saying it. But he's trying to get what JAŸ-Z couldn't have even imagined. And, by the way, if it gets done, he might be richer than Jay."

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Drake & JAŸ-Z Beef

For those unaware, JAŸ-Z and Drake's beef goes back a long way, stemming from competitive mindsets in the early 2010s. They collaborated a lot over the years, burying the hatchet and later digging it back up here and there.

But things really took a turn with the 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, which seemed to permanently put them at odds. We'll see if they engage in an actual battle or if the "subliminal" disses will be their ammunition instead.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks is no JAŸ-Z supporter, as he continues to express criticism over his alleged media manipulation and his culture war with Drizzy.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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