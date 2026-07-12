DJ Akademiks Claims Drake's Next Record Deal Could Be Worth Billions

Drake has a lot of fans wondering what will go on for his next record deal, as there are rumors the ICEMAN trilogy fulfilled his UMG contract amid his lawsuit against the label over "Not Like Us." That's in appeal after a dismissal, and nobody has been able to officially confirm label details concerning a new deal. But during a livestream in which DJ Akademiks talked about Drizzy's beef with JAŸ-Z, he insinuated the OVO mogul's next record deal could be worth millions.

Ak was talking about the "Pound Cake" duo's recently resurgent beef, stemming from ICEMAN and Hov's Roots Picnic freestyle. His point was that the 6ix God wasn't actually worrying about the Roc Nation mogul, and plans to do with his music what Jay did outside of music. Via Akademiks TV's caption of the moment on Instagram and Akademiks' implied comments, the Toronto superstar could have a gargantuan bag on the way.

"JAŸ-Z isn't on Drake's radar," the commentator remarked. "Yes, he had lines like 'the jig is up' or whatever. But he's not really shooting at Jay. He's not like, 'I got to go compete with Jay.' Jay made his billions outside of music. Drake is trying to get... And by the way, I heard some stuff. But I think the OVO chain prevents me from saying it. But he's trying to get what JAŸ-Z couldn't have even imagined. And, by the way, if it gets done, he might be richer than Jay."

Drake & JAŸ-Z Beef

For those unaware, JAŸ-Z and Drake's beef goes back a long way, stemming from competitive mindsets in the early 2010s. They collaborated a lot over the years, burying the hatchet and later digging it back up here and there.

But things really took a turn with the 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, which seemed to permanently put them at odds. We'll see if they engage in an actual battle or if the "subliminal" disses will be their ammunition instead.