Jay-Z Drake beef

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Charlamagne Tha God Pours Salt In Drake's Wound Following Jay-Z Freestyle
Jay-Z recently delivered a freestyle at the Roots Picnic, which sparked reactions from Charlamagne Tha God, aimed at Drake.
By
Alexander Cole
June 01, 2026